Alex Rodriguez was the first overall pick in the 1993 MLB Draft. He went on to have 3,115 hits, 696 home runs, three MVP awards and a World Series ring. He also was found to have been a PED user and served a suspension of a full season in 2014, and didn’t handle that well at all. On his return, though, he seemed somewhat contrite and remorseful and since his retirement he’s gone on to become a commentator on Fox and ESPN baseball telecasts, where he’s been given some praise (more for his studio work than on game brodcasts, though).

