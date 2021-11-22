Gparency Raises $15 Million to Revolutionize Commercial Real Estate Industry

Upgrading legacy IT systems can lead to transformative changes that cut costs, improve efficiency and introduce a higher level of automation. Commercial property owners as a group face similar financial challenges, like maintenance. This cost is typically budgeted for, as are significant investments in things like new roofs or windows throughout the lifecycle of the building. Some investments can have a positive ROI in the form of reduced energy consumption, like high-efficiency HVAC systems or LED lightbulbs and fixtures. But costs like those associated with keeping the properties clean are mostly just a need-to-do rather than anything that tangibly improves the value of the property.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO