The Skowhegan Police Department has come up with a simple solution to preventing porch pirates from taking your deliveries over the holidays. It's so frustrating, and even infuriating, when you decide on the perfect gift for a loved one, search online until you find just the right one, and order it, only to have it stolen off your front stoop by people not-so-affectionally-known as "porch pirates." Now, you not only have to replace the gift but there may not be time to get it delivered before the holiday. And you still have the possibility of the replacement gift being stolen, as well.

SKOWHEGAN, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO