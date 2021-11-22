ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

$1 million bond set for man accused of kidnapping 5-year-old girl in Stark County

By fox8webcentral
 4 days ago

**Watch our past report on this case in the video, above**

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The man accused of kidnapping a five-year-old girl, leading to an Amber Alert in Ohio, is being held on a $1 million bond.

Jonathan Stinnett appeared in Massillon Municipal Court on Monday where he was advised of the kidnapping and abduction charges against him.

5 killed, 3 seriously injured in Geauga County crash

An Amber Alert for the little girl was issued Friday, Nov. 12, after she was reported missing from Jackson Township on Thursday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20VkkW_0d4HmpqL00
courtesy: Stark County Jail

Stinnett and the child were found in Illinois, hours after the Amber Alert was issued. Stinnett was described as an “associate” of the girl’s family, police said.

The child was taken to the hospital to be checked out and then reunited with her family.

A preliminary hearing for Stinnett has been set for Nov. 29.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

