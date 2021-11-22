Review: ‘House of Gucci’ is pure, unapologetic decadence

Excess is synonymous with the Gucci brand. The haute couture institution invites its customers to share in the opulence enjoyed by its founding family through their merchandise, imbuing each slouchy dress and chic little purse with the luxury of their palatial Italian villas and matching fortunes. Even before a leathery-looking Aldo Gucci (Al Pacino, perhaps the non-Nicolas Cage actor most associated with the incidental virtues of doing a lot) explains this much, Ridley Scott’s gaudy statement piece “House of Gucci” demonstrates a general understanding that its tonal target should be located somewhere over the top. Everything looks like it’s part of a single overpriced world meant to dazzle, an ostentatious fashion wonderland which ultimately clashes with the often pedestrian direction and unfocused script. Sporadically amusing, without going nearly far enough, the film never hits the camp highs we’ve been led to expect from a story implicitly dusted with cocaine no one’s ever actually glimpsed snorting.

