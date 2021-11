You may have already noticed this holiday shopping season feels different than those we’ve had before. Headlines about supply chain issues, worker shortages, costs rising—all while the pandemic continues to impact our lives. In my own inbox, I saw emails from brands touting Black Friday sales as early as October! An attempt to get ahead of any shipping delays that are widely expected to impact the holiday season. It’s no surprise that according to a recent Microsoft survey,1 at least 63 percent of holiday shopping will be done online.

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO