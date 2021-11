The No. 13 Oregon Ducks showed out against SMU, easily taking down the Mustangs by a final score of 86-63 at Matthew Knight Arena on Friday night. Just like in the first game of the season against Texas Southern, the Ducks wasted no time getting into their groove. Jacob Young had the hot hand early, once again opening the scoring for the game with a three-pointer. Young’s great play early gave primary ball handler Will Richardson a few extra minutes of rest. Young ran the offense to the tune of 12 points and two assists in 14 minutes in the first period.

14 DAYS AGO