AAA expects more Thanksgiving travelers this year

(WKBN) – Thanksgiving is going to look a whole lot different for millions of Americans this year. Instead of celebrating with family and friends virtually, more people are celebrating in person. We talked to a spokesperson from AAA about what travel plans could look like.

Millions of Americans are already filling up their tanks, ready to head out for Thanksgiving.

AAA is expecting more than 2 million Ohioans to travel this holiday, with 90 percent of them choosing to drive.

“They haven’t seen this much travel in two years,” said AAA spokesperson Jim Garrity.

After minimal traveling last year during the pandemic, airports and roadways are expected to be crowded. AAA suggests heading out an hour earlier and packing your patience with you.

“What happens when you’re running late to where you’re going? It clouds your judgment. It makes you more prone to make decisions that are dangerous behind the wheel,” Garrity said.

AAA expects to provide roadside assistance to over 400,000 people this holiday.

“The top three calls we always get are dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts,” Garrity said.

If you do get stuck, AAA says it’s important to have some essentials with you just in case, things like blankets, bottles of water and a cell phone charger.

Garrity says Thanksgiving also has a bad reputation of being an impaired holiday.

“Make sure you’re doing everything you can to plan before going out, not when you’re sitting at the bar thinking, ‘Oh, how am I going to get home?'” Garrity said.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there were 11 deadly crashes in Ohio in 2020, five of which were from impaired driving.

If you are driving this holiday, expect to see more troopers on the roadways.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.