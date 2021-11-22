ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martha Maccallum

The Story w/ Martha MacCallum - Monday, November 22

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

The Ingraham Angle - Monday, November 15

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Special Report w/ Bret Baier - Monday, November 22

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
Fox News

Outnumbered - Monday, November 22

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faq#Fox News Network#Llc
mediaite.com

Bill Maher: ‘If Don Jr. Had Done What Hunter Biden Had Done, It Would Be Every Night, All Night on MSNBC’

Bill Maher showed off his political iconoclastic nature when he called out to CNN’s Chris Cuomo the situational standards of cable news coverage. The host of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher appeared on set with Cuomo to discuss a variety of topics, which included a defense of parents’ worries over the Critical Race Theory controversy that many progressives believe to be falsely ginned up despite its impact on the Virginia gubernatorial race.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox News Names Carley Shimkus Co-Host of ‘Fox & Friends First’

The early morning cable news revolving door continues to turn. On Friday, Fox News said that Carley Shimkus would be the new co-host for the 4-6 a.m. program Fox & Friends First, alongside Todd Piro. She replaces Jillian Mele, who is leaving the company after four years to pursue an MBA at La Salle University in Philadelphia. Her first day is Monday, Nov. 1. Shimkus had been a reporter and fill-in anchor at Fox News. She started her career at the company at Fox Business Network as a production assistant in 2009. “Carley brings great experience to this role developed over nearly a decade at Fox News Media and we are excited to have her join Fox & Friends First,” said Gavin Hadden, FNC’s vp morning programming, in a statement. “We wish Jillian all the best as she returns home to Philadelphia and thank her for her outstanding contribution and dedication to the Fox & Friends franchise.” The changes at Fox News follow a similar shake-up at MSNBC’s early morning program Way Too Early. Kasie Hunt left the program over the summer, with former AP White House bureau chief Jonathan Lemire tapped to take it over earlier this week.  
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

The Ingraham Angle - Monday, November 22

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Maccallum
Fox News

Special Report w/ Bret Baier - Friday, November 26

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
Fox News

The Ingraham Angle - Friday, November 26

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy