The spotlight is on electric vehicles at the Los Angeles Auto Show

By Dave Kunz
 4 days ago

Electric cars are everywhere in the Los Angeles Convention Center this week as auto manufacturers show off their latest innovations at the L.A. Auto Show.

The newest, electric model for Subaru, the Solterra, will arrive next year, which is able to tackle the outdoors with all-wheel drive traction.

"It's a Subaru electric car. So it has to be able to go off-road, be able to carry stuff on the roof. It has to be able to get through life's daily adventures," said Garrick Goh, a product planner for Subaru of America.

A Toyota EV with a similar look to the Subaru Solterra, the bZ4X, is also scheduled to come next year, as the two brands worked together on these new electric vehicles. Their product plan is a mix of hybrids, plug-in hybrids, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, and now a full battery electric model for different customer needs.

"Clearly there's different solutions for consumers, based on their drive needs, and then the trade-offs you want to make with each powerplant. Electrification is not new to us, we've been doing it for probably 20 years," said Michael Tripp with Toyota USA.

Auto Show 2021 | Auto Show returns to Los Angeles after missing a year during pandemic

After missing a year during the pandemic, the LA Auto Show has returned, though some of the displays are scaled back.

Hyundai also brought its latest concept to the auto show, called simply "Seven," a glimpse at Hyundai's near-term electric future.

"We want to be leaders in electrification. Our plan is to be selling 8-10% global share of battery electric vehicles," said Jose Munoz, CEO of Hyundai Motor America shortly after the Seven was revealed.

Kia is joining the party as well, debuting the new EV6 during press previews, and bringing some style to the EV world. The mid-size SUV rides on a platform that will underpin other electric vehicles in the coming years.

"This one, in a lot of ways, is going to act as a halo car. Kind of usher in the rest of the EV lineup that is to come," said Joseph Choi, a product planner for Kia USA.

When you come to the auto show, you'll be able to see, and in some cases ride in, electric models from brands you've heard of. But smaller manufacturers are also seeking their chance to succeed in this hype over electric vehicles.

Fisker, the new Ocean EV, begins the second go-round for that brand name, which comes from its founder, long-time designer Henrik Fisker.

VinFast is from a Vietnamese start-up that only makes electric cars. The company has two new SUV models that are battery powered, with more designs to follow.

"The timing is perfect for us. So we're ready to pounce, we're showing the vehicles today, we're gonna be selling them next year," said Dave Lyon, the head designer for VinFast.

