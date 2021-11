Most Thanksgiving meals last beyond the holiday itself – if leftovers are saved and stored properly, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Dishes coming out of the oven, like turkey, stuffing and casseroles, as well as refrigerated sides like salads and cranberries, should be put in the fridge within two hours of serving. After that time, foods enter what the USDA calls the “danger zone,” where bacteria can quickly grow and cause food to become unsafe.

