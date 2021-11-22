Doctors discuss high rate of diabetes locally

(WKBN) — November is Diabetes Awareness Month and local educators said it’s important to understand what diabetes is and how to take care of and treat it year-round.

It’s a blood test diagnosis. Experts said anyone over 40 should get screened. Avoiding a diagnosis could lead to long-term complications including nerve and blood-vessel damage.

Local educators said diabetes is a big problem in the Valley.

“Our community, the Mahoning Valley we have very high diabetes rates. We’re running around 11%. If you’re in 9.5%, you’re considered the diabetes belt so in our community, we have a lot of diabetes,” said Trumbull Regional Medical Center Diabetes Coordinator and R.N. Linda Tominey.

A healthy lifestyle can help get diabetes under control.

“We can often intervene before they get there so they don’t progress to type 2 diabetes. We can make lifestyle changes, dietary changes. We can add medication, assist with weight loss,” said diabetes educator Dr. Rachel Cullison.

