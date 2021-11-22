ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

FCPS awards Juana Anderson with Veteran in Education Service Award

By Nordea Lewis
 4 days ago

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Substitute teacher Juana Anderson received the 2021 Frederick County Public Schools Veteran in Education Service Award.

Anderson is a Thurmont Middle School resident substitute teacher and served in the United States Army for 22 years.

The award is designed to celebrate an FCPS employee who has served our nation in the armed forces and provided extraordinary support to the community.

Thurmont Middle assistant principal Anita Shank expressed:

Anderson applies all of her military and life experiences in her work performance with a profound love for students and learning. During the past two years, she has exemplified integrity, perseverance, selflessness and loyalty to our students at Thurmont Middle each and every day.

FCPS will honor Anderson at a board meeting in January. She will be provided an engraved plaque and gift sponsored by Woodsboro Bank.

IN THIS ARTICLE
