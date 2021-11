Instead, UWM will "accelerate" its previously announced share repurchase program. Shares of the mortgage originator UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) had jumped more than 22% as of 10:57 a.m. EST after the company said it had decided not to go through with a planned secondary offering. UWM also said that it would "accelerate" its previously announced share repurchase program.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO