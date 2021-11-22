ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, TN

One person airlifted to hospital after 18-wheeler crash on I-40

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was airlifted to a Memphis hospital after a crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-40 Monday evening.

The Fayette County Emergency Management Agency said that person was in “serious condition” when they were flown to Regional One Hospital.

The two-vehicle crash, involving a commercial vehicle, occurred around 4 p.m. on I-40 near the Fayette County and Shelby County line, according to the Fayette Co. EMA, leaving traffic backed up for miles.

Eastbound traffic in the area was completely shut down as emergency vehicles responded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H37uu_0d4HjZ5s00
I40 FAYETTE CO AX DELAY Traffic stretches for miles behind a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Fayette County. (TDOT)

The Fayette County EMA posted this picture to Facebook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M7AUF_0d4HjZ5s00
Fayette County Crash One person was airlifted to Regional One Hospital after a crash on I-40 involving an 18-wheeler, according to Fayette County EMA. (Fayette County EMA)

The crash was first reporter around 3:30 p.m. Around 6 p.m., traffic in the area began moving again.

