ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canes defenseman benched with positive COVID test

WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Ethan Bear tested positive Monday in San Jose, where the...

www.wralsportsfan.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Green Bay Packers place key linebacker on COVID-19 list

The Green Bay Packers have dealt with injuries and COVID issues nearly every week this season, so as each Sunday approaches, it’s toss up for Matt LaFleur and his staff to see who can take the field. In the latest surprising blow, the Packers announced on Wednesday that linebacker Jonathan...
NFL
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Steelers’ Fitzpatrick tests positive for COVID-19

PITTSBURGH — Another hit came to an already depth-tested secondary as Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 Monday. Fitzpatrick, who is vaccinated, joins quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the Reserve-COVID list meaning he will need to be symptom free and have two negative tests before he’s able to rejoin the team.
NFL
WCIA

WATCH: Bret Bielema talks positive COVID test

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Listen to Bret Bielema’s whole press conference with media addressing his positive COVID-19 test. Bielema will miss Saturday’s game at Iowa, and assistant head coach George McDonald will be the acting head coach. Bielema described his symptoms as mild. He will be involved with the team’s gameplanning digitally but will be required […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Bear
WRAL News

Gold: Canes road trip coming to an end in Philadelphia

If you think the Carolina Hurricanes are having trouble scoring goals…. The Philadelphia Flyers have it worse, way worse. Way, way, way worse. At least the Hurricanes are continuing to win the majority of their games through their offensive lull that has seen them average 2.45 goals per game in their last 11. 7-3-1 is a pretty good result considering.
NHL
fearthewall.com

The Daily Bee: Thorgan Hazard Tests Positive for COVID

The COVID pandemic is not over, and don’t let anybody tell you otherwise. While cases in the United States have decreased from their recent spike in September, across the pond in Germany, positive tests are at record highs. All Borussia Dortmund players either have been vaccinated or have antibodies from...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#San Jose#Sharks
WRAL News

Sebastian Aho scores twice, Hurricanes beat Flyers 6-3

PHILADELPHIA — Sebastian Aho scored twice, Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Friday. Jesper Fast, Steven Lorentz and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes. They completed a six-game trip by winning four of six. “It’s...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Miami

Florida Panthers’ Strong Home Start Puts Them In Position To Set NHL Records

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Panthers can put themselves in the NHL record books Wednesday, as the team is already one of only four teams in league history to win their first 10 home games starting a season. The Panthers can tie the league record of 11 consecutive wins set by the 1963 Chicago Blackhawks. The Panthers have also remarkably scored at least 4 goals in all 10 wins and can tie a league record if they hit the 4 mark in a victory tonight against Philadelphia. The team has gotten excellent goaltending from both of their goalies. Sergei Bobrovsky will start the game Wednesday. Bobrovsky...
NHL
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
44K+
Followers
44K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy