Canes defenseman benched with positive COVID test

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Panthers can put themselves in the NHL record books Wednesday, as the team is already one of only four teams in league history to win their first 10 home games starting a season. The Panthers can tie the league record of 11 consecutive wins set by the 1963 Chicago Blackhawks. The Panthers have also remarkably scored at least 4 goals in all 10 wins and can tie a league record if they hit the 4 mark in a victory tonight against Philadelphia. The team has gotten excellent goaltending from both of their goalies. Sergei Bobrovsky will start the game Wednesday. Bobrovsky...

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO