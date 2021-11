The U.S. Federal Reserve runs the risk of running behind the curve on interest rates, Donald Brash, a former governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, told CNBC on Friday. Brash, who was governor of New Zealand's central bank between 1988 and 2002, said the Fed is not only holding off on hiking rates, they are also still pumping money into the economy and that looks set to continue well into next year.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO