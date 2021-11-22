Germans again view US as most important ally: poll

A recent survey indicated that relations between Germany and the United States had improved following the election of President Biden .

Seventy-one percent now view Germany’s ties with the U.S. as good or very good, compared with 18 percent when former President Trump was in office, according to “The Berlin Pulse Survey,” a Kantar Public poll for the Koerber Foundation.

The survey showed that 44 percent of Germans now view the U.S. as their most important foreign policy partner.

"It is encouraging to see that the Trump years have not caused an irreversible alienation between Germans and Americans," Nora Mueller, a foreign policy expert from the Koerber Foundation, said, per Reuters.

"However, it remains to be seen whether the positive trend will continue, not least because a number of transatlantic issues are still unresolved," Mueller added.

Outside of perceptions of Germany’s relationship with the U.S., the survey also showed that a majority of Germans saw China's global influence as negative for the first time since 2017.

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel had maintained a strong business relationship with China, but officials have raised concerns about being too reliant on the Chinese economy, Reuters added.

The poll surveyed 1,100 Germans and was conducted in September and October.