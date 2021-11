The Saints listed Ingram as a limited participant on Monday's estimated injury report with a knee issue. Ingram apparently is banged up in the aftermath of Sunday's 40-29 loss to the Eagles, during which he picked up a second straight start and accounted for 113 total yards on 22 touches (16 carries, six receptions). The Saints face a quick turnaround Week 12 with a Thanksgiving matchup against the Bills, but the fact that Ingram is estimated as a limited participant to begin the week suggests he's not at major risk of missing the contest. Meanwhile, top back Alvin Kamara (knee) remained listed as a non-participant for the third practice report in a row, an early sign that Ingram may be trending toward a third consecutive start this week.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO