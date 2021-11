Evansville (2-6) vs. Eastern Illinois (1-5) Lantz Arena, Charleston, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jawaun Newton and Evansville will battle Kejuan Clements and Eastern Illinois. The senior Newton has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18 over his last five games. Clements, a junior, is averaging 7.2 points over the last five games.

BASKETBALL ・ 22 HOURS AGO