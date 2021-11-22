Free pet photos with Santa at PetSmart

There is never a bad time to add a little magic to your dog’s life. And with the new Harry Potter collection from PetSmart, they can do it in style too. On November 16, 2021, it officially marks 20 years since many of us got the chance to experience the wizarding world for the first time as the very first film in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, debuted in theaters! And for many the love of Harry Potter has never waned.

