For those of us with a sweet tooth, Thanksgiving dinner is less about, well, dinner, and more about dessert. While the holiday might be best known for the stuffed turkey, it truly wouldn't be Thanksgiving without a slice (or two or three) of pie. Maybe your feast ends with creamy pumpkin pie. Or maybe you're more about the gooey caramel apple pie. Or maybe you love digging into sticky sweet pecan pie. Regardless of your preferred variety, pumpkin reigns supreme on Thanksgiving, according to a YouGov survey which found that it's by far America's favorite option, with 35% of people dubbing it their top pick.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO