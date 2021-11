Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition has proven to be anything by definitive, as the compilation has quickly proven a bit of a mess. Over the last week, gamers have shared bizarre bugs they've discovered while playing, but one posted on Twitter by @DarkwingDust69 showcases one of the strangest so far. Apparently, a bug in Grand Theft Auto III causes a car to grow increasingly wider if a player wiggles it while driving. In the video, we can see the player's car go from normal size to taking up nearly two lanes in a matter of about 30 seconds!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO