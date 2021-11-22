ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Watch Now: Pandemic forces innovation in mental health

Quad Cities Onlines
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic has had a challenging effect on therapists and their...

qconline.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

As workers struggle with pandemic's impact, employers expand mental health benefits

As the covid-19 pandemic burns through its second year, the path forward for American workers remains unsettled, with many continuing to work from home while policies for maintaining a safe workplace evolve. In its 2021 Employer Health Benefits Survey, released last week, KFF found that many employers have ramped up mental health and other benefits to provide support for their workers during uncertain times.
MENTAL HEALTH
brproud.com

WATCH: Mental Health Matters: COVID-19 and the impact on women, children

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – A webinar on mental health hosted by The Louisiana Center for Health Equity (LCHE), the National Congress of Black Women-Greater Baton Rouge Chapter (NCBW-GBR) was held on Saturday, Nov. 13. The discussion called “Mental Health Matters” dives into the impact COVID-19 has had on women...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Pandemic
Government Technology

Mental Health Task Force Helps Students with Quarantine

(TNS) — Alamogordo Public Schools' HOPE Task Force is expanding its programs to continue providing health care and support to Alamogordo Public Schools students. The task force is now part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Test to Stay pilot program which keeps students found to have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 in the classroom by testing the affected students every other day instead of sending them home.
MENTAL HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Study finds 35% surge in calls to mental health crisis lines during pandemic

Mental health crisis lines experienced a 35% surge in calls relating to fears and loneliness early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, a study analyzing over 8 million calls published Nov. 7 in Nature found. Researchers analyzed calls from 23 helplines across 19 countries from 2019 to early 2021, taking into...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedCity News

Survey: Large employers revisited telehealth, mental health benefits during the pandemic

After much talk last year about companies boosting their mental health offerings, those promises have materialized. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation’s annual employer health benefits survey, 39% of mid- and large-sized companies reported making changes to their mental health benefits since the start of the pandemic. For the most part, those changes included letting employees access mental health services through telemedicine. Roughly 16% of companies also said they offered new mental health resources, such as an employee assistance program.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
usf.edu

As mental health effects of the pandemic linger, a local 211 center still sees high call volumes

On this week's Florida Matters, we're talking about mental health in the time of coronavirus with Clara Reynolds, President and CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. Illness, isolation and job loss are behind some of the stresses leading Tampa Bay residents to call 2-1-1. And even as the pandemic wanes, Reynolds said there are still long-term emotional and economic issues that lead to calls.
MENTAL HEALTH
maine.gov

Registration for MCILS Mental Health CLE series is now open

In partnership with the York County Mental Health Docket, the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services is hosting a three module CLE on December 1, 8, and 15th focusing on mental health. There is no registration fee, but you must register for each module individually. Each program has been MCILS and BBO approved for the listed credits.
YORK COUNTY, ME
Gazette

Colorado children's mental health leaders plead for pandemic recovery funding

Children’s mental health advocates want a fair share of Colorado’s federal pandemic recovery money that has yet to be allocated, they announced Tuesday during a virtual discussion spearheaded by Children’s Hospital Colorado. “There is a continued sense of being overwhelmed as a system, and it’s palpable,” said Dr. David Brumbaugh,...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Free Press

BU community, SPH event discuss mental health post-pandemic

Many people have had their mental health negatively affected by the pandemic, and BU has taken notice. “The Next Normal: Mental Health,” a panel presented Tuesday by the Boston University School of Public Health, brought together a panel of experts to address mental health in the wake of the pandemic.
BOSTON, MA
blavity.com

How Hampton University Students Have Managed Their Mental Health During A Pandemic

During this past year, many students have been struggling to maintain positive academic progress during this time of loss and grief for so many. I have several friends and family who have lost loved ones due to the coronavirus. It feels as if all of us are having a similar out-of-body experience, with our minds trying to play catch up with the way our bodies are still functioning and completing our everyday tasks and routines.
MENTAL HEALTH
10TV

Ohio hospital reports increase in kids’ mental health symptoms during pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio health officials say the COVID-19 pandemic is linked to an increase in kids experiencing mental health conditions. During a briefing held by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Dayton Children's Hospital Chief of Psychology Mary Beth DeWitt discussed the impact COVID-19 has had on children's mental health in the Dayton area.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy