Farfalle, fettuccine, fusili, oh my! No one can deny that pasta is one of the best foods to grace the planet. Easy-to-make, affordable, and downright delicious, this tasty carbohydrate is an approachable culinary challenge that almost everyone can take on. A box of pasta will usually only set you back a dollar or so, and even amateur home chefs can boil a pot of water and chuck some noodles into the mix. To top that off, eating pasta might have some health benefits, especially for a food that usually gets a bad rap in the healthy food department. According to WebMD, pasta keeps you full, is a great source of energy, and provides some of the necessary fiber you need in your diet.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO