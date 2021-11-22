ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

One Last Chance

By Calvin Milliner
 5 days ago
With one guaranteed game left for the Orange, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers is looking forward to the game against PITT(9-4). Babers looks at this game as not only an opportunity to clinch a bowl game but an opportunity to knock off one of the best teams in the ACC.

“It’s going to be a heck of an opportunity to line up against that football team in our last game this year,” Babers said. “This is a doggone good football team that’s going to have an opportunity to play in the title game in the ACC and they definitely deserve it.”

With an opportunity for a bowl game still in sight, Babers hopes this is not the team's last contest in 2021. The Orange have failed to come out on top the last two games. The 41-3 loss to Louisville and 41-17 loss to NC State are evidence of the Orange lack of success in crucial moments this season. It seems as if when the games really matter the Orange never show up. For example, the opportunity this season to knock off Florida State, Wake Forest, and Clemson are all failed opportunities. Each of those games resulted in three point losses proving that the Orange failed to pull those out in crunch time. As well as the opportunity of winning one more game to get to a bowl game. Losses to Louisville and NC State are coming when the Orange need the wins the most. The Orange are close but not close enough. The failures of the Orange have led to reporters asking about Dino Babers’ job security.

“My job belongs to my employer, my career belongs to me,” Babers said. “I only control the things that I can control.”

Babers also believes that “good coaches get hired and good coaches get fired.” The approach Babers is taking towards his job security is that one can only do so much. Determining how the season went can either be up to the critics, the media, or Babers. Finishing better than last year can be seen as a goal of Babers however Babers won’t tell you about his goals.

“I remember that we weren’t supposed to win more than three games,” Babers said. “And then all of a sudden when you decide that we weren’t going to be bad, that we were going to be good, everybody changed their expectations. Our expectations never changed, we read all that stuff but our expectations in here has never changed.”

Babers credits the super seniors for coming back and contributing to the success of this season. The sour taste of a 1-10 2020 season brought back seniors with the intentions of finishing their collegiate careers in a better fashion.

“Them (super-seniors) recommitting to coming back, I knew that we were going to have a bridge,” Babers said. “That we had an opportunity to get some things done.”

Based off the outside noise, Babers believes the team has “outshot” the critics. Babers loves proving people wrong, he said. And with one final guaranteed chance to do so, the Orange have the opportunity to prove a lot of people wrong.

AllSyracue

Cal's Three Keys To Victory

The Orange are failing the test of three after two consecutive losses to Louisville and NC State. The final matchup in this test of three may be their toughest. The Orange face off against #17 Pitt (9-2) at 7:30p.m. on Saturday. The Orange are a win away from bowl contention but they just can’t seem to capitalize. From winning one game last season to five games this season is a huge step. However, winning six games gets the Orange to a bowl game which can provide a major morale boost for the program. How can the Orange beat Pitt? Read here.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Andre Szmyt Not Returning to Syracuse in 2022

Syracuse football's all-time leader in field goals made will not return to the Orange in 2022. Kicker Andre Szmyt is participating in the senior festivities on senior day, and the school announced during its social media thank you to those leaving that Szmyt was among them. Szmyt has one year of eligibility remaining.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Five Takeaways: Auburn 89 Syracuse 68

Syracuse fell 89-68 to #19 Auburn in the Orange's last game of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Here are my five takeaways from the game. Auburn has one of the most talented and longest front courts in college basketball. Walker Kessler is a 7-1 center with a tremendously high ceiling. Jesse Edwards, one of the bright spots in the loss, dominated that matchup. Kessler played just 15 minutes, picking up four fouls as he attempted to defend Edwards. Edwards finished with 17 points and six rebounds. He was the best player on the floor for Syracuse in the last two games. If he keeps this up, he will be the ACC's Most Improved Player and it will be the best season by a Syracuse center since Rakeem Christmas.
NBA
AllSyracue

McKinley Williams on Senior Day: 'I Just Want to Put on a Show'

The winding down of a collegiate career comes so fast, but so slow. Syracuse defensive lineman McKinley Williams could be playing his last football game on Saturday against Pitt. But for certain, Williams will be playing his last game in the Dome. “It’s a real touching experience,” Williams said. “I...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse vs Pittsburgh Predictions

Syracuse hosts rival Pittsburgh on Saturday. How will this game play out? The All Syracuse staff predicts the outcome below. Logan Garvey: Syracuse 24 Pittsburgh 21. The underdog Orange will take the win and secure the bowl spot in the last game of the regular season. Syracuse upsets Pitt with a strong effort from the defense and through the team chemistry that has been polished throughout the season.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs #17 Pittsburgh

Matchup: Syracuse (5-6, 2-5) vs #17 Pittsburgh (9-2, 6-1) Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 27th. Broadcast Team: John Schriffen, Rene Ingolia, Taylor Davis. Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App. Series History: Saturday's game will be the 77th meeting between Syracuse and Pittsburgh. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Bounces Back With Win Over Arizona State

Syracuse used an 18-2 run to end the first half to create separation from Arizona State, and held the Sun Devils off in the second half as the Orange picked up a 92-84 victory in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Syracuse lost its opener in the event on Wednesday to VCU, but bounced back with a better performance Thursday. Syracuse improves to 3-2 on the season and will face 19th ranked Auburn at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on Friday. That game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 23: Pitt Preview

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 23, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! Mike and Kyle break down Saturday's game against Pittsburgh including where Syracuse may have an advantage, why Pitt is so good, what the game means for Dino Babers and a rant on Sean Tucker's snub from the Doak Walker Award finalists.
NFL
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs Arizona State

Matchup: Syracuse (2-2) vs Arizona State (2-3) Location: Imperial Arena (Paradise Island, Bahamas) Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern - Thursday, November 25th. Odds: Syracuse -2.0. Over/under 146.5. ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 59.7% chance to win. Series History: Syracuse and Arizona State have met three times prior to the Battle...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Curtis Harper Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse defensive tackle Curtis Harper has entered the transfer portal, according to Rivals. Harper had nine tackles and one sack during the 2021 season. He finished his Orange career with 42 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks. Harper has one year of eligibility remaining. While not a starter,...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Sean Tucker Expects to Return to Syracuse in 2022

Syracuse star running back Sean Tucker said during media availability on Tuesday that he expects to return to the Orange for the 2022 season. "I believe a lot I'm going to be here," Tucker said. The single season rushing yards record holder at Syracuse added that he expects to discuss...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 22: NC State Recap

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 22, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! Mike and Kyle break down Saturday's loss at NC State including what went wrong, the turning point, the game plan, and what it means moving forward. Apple Podcasts: LINK. Stitcher: LINK. TuneIn: LINK. Google...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Five Things to Know About VCU

Syracuse's first opponent in the Battle 4 Atlantis is the VCU Rams. Here is what you need to know about VCU heading into the matchup. VCU is 2-2 on the season with wins over Saint Peter's (57-54) and Vanderbilt (48-37) and losses to Wagner (58-44) and Chattanooga (56-54). Both losses came at home. The combined records of the the teams that have beaten VCU is 7-0.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Chris Elmore to Redshirt, Return for 2022

One of Syracuse football's most well liked players within the program and amongst the fan base will return for the 2022 season, head coach Dino Babers said during his weekly press conference on Monday. Starting tight end/fullback Chris Elmore, who has missed games in 2021 due to injury and other undisclosed reasons, will not play in the regular season finale' but that will allow him to redshirt and return next season. The 2022 campaign will be Elmore's sixth with the Orange.
SYRACUSE, NY
How to Watch Syracuse vs VCU in Battle 4 Atlantis

Matchup: Syracuse (2-1) vs VCU (2-2) Location: Imperial Arena (Paradise Island, Bahamas) Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern - Wednesday, November 24th. Series History: Syracuse and VCU have only met three times, with the Orange coming out on top in each of the previous three meetings. The last matchup occurred in 1992. Now Associate Head Coach Adrian Autry scored 17 points, as did Lawrence Moten, in a 94-81 Orange victory in the Dome. The previous two meetings were in 1989 (a 100-73 win in the Dome) and in 1984. The 1984 game was the first in the series. Syracuse won that game, which was an NCAA Tournament matchup, 78-63.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Foster, Mason Enrolling at Syracuse in January

Syracuse defensive back commit Dom Foster and linebacker commit Mekhi Mason will be enrolling in January, they told All Syracuse. Foster first stated publicly he was enrolling early during episode 18 of the Bleav in Syracuse podcast (embedded below), and then announced the news on his Instagram page on Monday. Mason said in a text message he would be enrolling early.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Sean Tucker Not Named Doak Walker Award Finalist

The finalists were announced on Tuesday for the Doak Walker Award, and Sean Tucker was not among them. Three players were named as finalists, and they include Kenneth Walker of Michigan State, Breece Hall of Iowa State and Tyler Badie of Missouri. Walker's inclusion was almost a given, but Tucker's...
FOOTBALL
