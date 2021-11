Pokémon has announced that after you enter the hall of fame in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pear, you’ll unlock access to Ramanas Park. Within this park you will encounter chambers with mysterious slots for slates that you can collect throughout the SInnoh region. Match the right slate with the right chamber and you can encounter a legendary Pokémon. Some legendary Pokemon are game specific, for those with Diamond that could be Raikou, Entei, Suicune, or Ho-oh and for Pearl it is Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, or Lugia. You can check out the trailer below to see what you can expect Ramanas Park to be like.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO