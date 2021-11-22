ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Vaccination level might cause county to terminate mask measure by early January

By Steve Bohnel
bethesdamagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County officials said Monday that if current vaccination trends hold, the county’s indoor mask measure might be terminated by early January. County Council Vice President Gabe Albornoz said that as long as county residents continue to get fully vaccinated — including 5- to 11-year-olds, the youngest age group, which recently...

bethesdamagazine.com

Axios

COVID vaccines of the future might not be shots

As vaccine makers pursue the next generation of COVID-19 vaccines, some are working to develop products that wouldn't require a shot. Why it matters: Delivering a vaccine through a pill or a nasal spray could make them much easier to administer, especially in places where distribution is challenging — or even for people who just don't like needles.
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 2-Day Total Of 1,324 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,324 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the past 48 hours. Of the new cases, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable. This is the COVID-19 Update for Nov. 26, 2021. In the last 48 hours, 1,324 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/1NJwsCbj54 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 26, 2021 There have been 9,253 total hospitalizations and 148,118 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,439. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
AFP

US health panel says Merck pill can prevent grave Covid infections

An anti-Covid pill developed by Merck has proved effective in treating the disease, the US Food and Drug Administration said Friday in a much-awaited preliminary report.   The preliminary FDA report confirmed the drug's effectiveness in patients with mild to moderate Covid or at risk of hospitalization.
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 12,072 additional cases over two days with 3,465 hospitalized

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,950 additional coronavirus cases on Thanksgiving and 6,122 on Friday, for a two-day total of 12,072. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 6,039 cases per day, up 51.9% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.72 million infections statewide. Case counts have been rising over the past month, most rapidly in counties ...
hngnews.com

Dane County mask mandate extended to January 3

 Dane County public health officials have extended the mask mandate until Jan. 3 as positive COVID-19 cases surge among kids. The mask mandate was set to expire on Nov. 27 but public health officials say more time is needed to get children age 5-11, who became eligible Nov. 3 for the shots, fully vaccinated.
PennLive.com

35 unvaccinated Geisinger employees ‘voluntarily resign’ by refusing to submit to COVID-19 testing

WILLIAMSPORT — Nearly three dozen unvaccinated Geisinger employees are deemed to have “voluntarily resigned” after failing to submit to COVID-19 testing, as required by the Danville-based health system’s vaccine policy. Unvaccinated employees were given until Tuesday to submit to twice-weekly sessions and 35 did not, spokesman Matthew R. Van Stone...
ABC News

Why are coronavirus cases and hospitalizations on the rise in the US?

With coronavirus infection rates back on the rise, many Americans are wondering why the U.S. is, once again, experiencing surge in cases and hospitalizations, despite widespread vaccinations. The U.S. is now reporting more than 94,000 new COVID-19 cases each day -- up by 47% since late October. And 35 states...
Arizona Mirror

Health experts: Holiday gatherings ‘should be fine’ – with precautions

WASHINGTON – Health officials said this week that it should be OK for families to gather over the holidays, as long as people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and take other precautions against the spread of the disease. The tentative greenlight to gatherings comes despite a recent surge in new cases both nationally and in […] The post Health experts: Holiday gatherings ‘should be fine’ – with precautions appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
