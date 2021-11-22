ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Climate activist sentenced to 12 months in jail over coal train blockade in NSW

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NXcSo_0d4HdxaG00
The coal port on Kooragang Island, Newcastle. Blockade Australia protester Eric Serge Herbert will serve a minimum of six months behind bars for an anti-coal protest.

A Blockade Australia activist has been sentenced to 12 months in jail for blockading coal trains in the Hunter region of New South Wales.

Eric Serge Herbert will serve a minimum of six months behind bars for his protests, after he was sentenced at Newcastle local court on Monday.

Blockade Australia said in a statement he had stopped a coal train for five hours by “climbing on top of it”.

“Sergeio’s action was taken to oppose the role Australia plays in the climate and ecological crisis,” the statement said.

Herbert was arrested the following week, as he was walking in a national park on Kooragang Island.

He was charged with causing obstruction of a railway locomotive or rolling stock, attempting to hinder the working of mining equipment, and attempting to assist in the obstruction of a rail locomotive or rolling stock.

Blockade Australia said in the statement it was facing “extreme measures” by authorities to shut down its protest efforts, with at least 28 people arrested in November in relation to direct action taken by the group.

NSW police formed Strike Force Tuohy to actively work towards preventing and disrupting any illegal climate protests in Newcastle and the Hunter.

Sign up to receive the top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

In announcing the new strike force, the assistant commissioner Peter McKenna said that environmental activists could face up to 25 years in prison for their actions.

The group recently completed two weeks of “nonviolent direct action” at the coal port in Newcastle, targeting the freight networks and exports surrounding the Port of Newcastle, with 20 protests over 11 consecutive days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSuq5_0d4HdxaG00

Herbert had previously received minor fines and charges. Earlier this year, Herbert chained himself to a car used to chauffeur politicians to parliament for federal budget sittings, and was fined $100 by an ACT magistrate.

He was sentenced to six months probation in 2019 after locking himself to a car outside a Queensland government building for several hours.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Nine Insulate Britain activists jailed for breach of road blockades injunction

Nine Insulate Britain activists have been jailed at the high court for breaching an injunction designed to prevent the group’s road blockades. Ana Heyatawin, 58, and Louis McKechnie, 20, were jailed for three months while Dr Ben Buse, 36, Roman Paluch-Machnik, 28, Oliver Rock, 41, Emma Smart, 44, Tim Speers, 36, and James Thomas, 47, all received four-month sentences.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Mckenna
Telegraph

Climate activists block Lambeth Bridge in solidarity with jailed Insulate Britain members

Climate activists have blocked Lambeth Bridge in Westminster to protest against the jailing of Insulate Britain members who breached a court injunction. Nine protesters from Insulate Britain were sent to prison this week for breaching an injunction designed to prevent the road blockades which have sparked anger among motorists and others affected by the protests.
PROTESTS
Real News Network

Two climate activists halt operations at world’s largest coal port

A two-person protest halted operations at the world’s largest coal port early Wednesday morning, as two women scaled the Port of Newcastle in New South Wales, Australia to protest their government’s refusal to take far-reaching climate action. Hannah Doole and Zianna Faud—both members of the campaign group Blockade Australia—filmed themselves...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsw#Guardian Australia#Trains#Climate#Blockade Australia#Sergeio#Act
abc17news.com

Cuban activists blockaded at home amid protest clampdown

Cuban activists said they were forcibly trapped inside their homes on Monday, as the government clamped down on plans for opposition protests on the island. Protests are permitted under the Cuban constitution. However, the government had vowed not to allow Monday’s planned demonstrations — intended to call for greater political freedoms — claiming they were a pretext to stir up trouble on the communist-run island, and that they’d been secretly organized by Cuban exiles and the US.
PROTESTS
froggyweb.com

How a dispute over coal nearly sank the Glasgow Climate Pact

GLASGOW (Reuters) – It was very nearly a diplomatic disaster. Alok Sharma, the president of the U.N. climate conference in Scotland, had convened the final meeting of representatives from nearly 200 countries to deliver the Glasgow Climate Pact, a deal meant to ensure the world still has a chance to avert the worst impacts of global warming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
PBS NewsHour

Climate talks go past deadline over coal, cash

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Going into overtime Friday night, negotiators at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow were still trying to find common ground on phasing out coal, when nations need to update their emission-cutting pledges and, especially, on money. Talks are at a “bit of a stalemate,” and the United...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

In Madrid, police protest against security law reform

Thousands of police protested in Madrid on Saturday over plans to reform a controversial security law banning the unauthorised use of police images if it puts them in danger. The rally focused on plans by Spain's left-wing government to change the citizen security law, known as the "gag law", passed in 2015 under the previous right-wing administration at the height of the anti-austerity protests. The reform bill aims to bring the law in line with a Constitutional Court ruling that requiring authorisation to use images of police was "unconstitutional" because it amounted to "prior censorship". Waving Spanish flags and union banners, the protesters, accompanied by senior right-wing politicians, marched to the interior ministry in a rally called by Jusapol, an umbrella organisation from which emerged the police and Guardia Civil unions.
PROTESTS
Reuters

China rebuffs UK criticism over coal move after climate summit

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China on Mondaypushed back at criticism that it helped weaken language on phasing out coal at the COP26 conference, saying that it had already made "enormous efforts" to reduce coal consumption. COP26 president Alok Sharma said on Sunday that China and India owed developing nations...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

63K+
Followers
35K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy