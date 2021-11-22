ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How to Craft the Ideal Exit of Your Business

By Allan Matheson
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ZrsY_0d4HdsAd00

When you’re building a company from scratch, the most painful body blows can turn out to be the most valuable experiences.

This punch to the gut came for my company in 2012 when one of our anchor clients, accounting for about a third of our annual revenue, dropped us in the most ruthless, opaque manner imaginable.

The U.S.-based financial institution had been a great customer for three years. Then new leadership decided to centralize its processes and began cutting our workload. When confronted, the company admitted what was happening, but assured me it would at least give us work until a certain date. Then they abruptly cut us off two months early with no explanation or apology.

It was the toughest single setback in my journey with Blue Umbrella , which I founded in Hong Kong in 2009 to provide due diligence services to financial firms operating in Asia. In retrospect, it was a watershed moment that helped pave the way for the firm’s acquisition this July by AML RightSource , whose technology and advisory services help financial services companies fight money laundering and other financial crimes.  Before the deal, my company had grown to about 250 employees from three and achieved compound annual revenue growth of our key technology product of 77% between 2015 and 2019.

Doomsday scenario

When a firm is backed by private equity or other deep-pocketed financial partners, losing a core client can be managed with less risk to business continuity. But for a company like Blue Umbrella, which I bootstrapped along with two friends, it’s anxiety-inducing. I’d already dug deep into my personal savings to establish the company and fund growth opportunities.

When you lose a third of your revenue overnight, it’s impossible not to start imagining doomsday scenarios and considering scary options that will impact your family, like mortgaging your property.

When the hammer dropped, we immediately cut cash expenditures and started bringing in more cash from current accounts. We also planned layoffs. That was tough. Not only had I personally interviewed and hired every employee, but I knew their families and their financial situations. Luckily, I didn’t need to resort to this mitigation measure: Our sales team was able to land a new client, resulting in as much revenue generation as the client that left.

Related: Before You Enter into Franchising, Consider Your Exit

The timing was also fortuitous in relation to the board’s reaction to the crisis. When the client pulled out, we had already been devising a new three-year plan together. They didn’t see this as an existential crisis, but rather a focus for moving forward.

Even so, the lesson cut deeply and set the stage for a new era. We adopted a far more strategic approach to growing the business. Until then, we had been laser-focused on ensuring a strong market fit for our due diligence and compliance products.

The new 3-year approach

The setback made us realize that product fit is no substitute for having a strategy to grow in a way that drives value. From that point on, our three-year plan focused on identifying and implementing strategic opportunities to create maximum value. This approach helped lead us to an ideal exit.

Let me be clear: We never grew the business with the primary goal of exiting. However, the way we ran it from then on ensured that it would be an attractive opportunity for a buyer one day. We made sure the business ran clean, with no personal expenses, random investments, or pet projects that would distract us from our business goals. We instilled a growth mindset at the core of the company’s DNA, impressing on employees that they needed to embrace that or look elsewhere.

Related: Why You Need an Exit Strategy for Your Business

We created our three-year plans entirely in-house. In retrospect, we would’ve been well served to use an outside advisor but, at the time, we were very much bootstrapping. Perhaps this was what made our approach even more potent – we all bought in and committed to the idea this was the right plan to move forward.

Find the inflection point

What also made for a successful sale was that we did it for the right reasons and with the right buyer.

We had reached an inflection point where we needed more capital to pursue opportunities and a partner which could help us further expand into our markets. When we examined the company through the lens of our three-year plan, it became clear we had reached a stage where bootstrapping and elbow grease simply weren’t going to be enough.

We had grown from providing due diligence to Wall St. firms, to generating a significant percentage of revenue from tech-enabled services in a much broader compliance market. We had a laundry list of requirements, ranging from AI technology to servicing new frontiers like ESG and data privacy, that could only be achieved with a strategic partner.

Related: Avoid These Financing Mistakes That Kill Business Valuations

We didn’t go looking for a buyer purely for financial gain, but rather searched for a strategic partner that could help us progress beyond our current capacities.

Reject the ‘soul-destroying’ deal

Acquisitions are too often soul-destroying events for staff when they result in culture clashes and redundant technology or positions. Having built the company for over a decade, I had a strong duty of care to our staff and customers. That’s why we were only willing to sell to a buyer that aligned with us both culturally, as well as organizationally.

To be sure, there were missteps along the way, and I didn’t always make the right decisions to position Blue Umbrella perfectly for a sale. I regret not seeing the need to take a more strategic approach earlier and I wish I’d had a better understanding of how the anxiety and demands of founding a company can affect family – in my case, requiring a disruptive move back to North America in an effort to be closer to our clients.

Overall, though, I feel we got the big calls right and have left Blue Umbrella with the right ownership and executive team to thrive in the years ahead.

Comments / 0

Related
muncievoice.com

How To Improve Your Business Reputation

In a competitive business world, your business reputation is everything people have found their experience with you, whether as a customer, a client, or even an employee, will say a lot about your business and will either encourage or discourage them from wanting to use your company again. That is why it is crucial to take steps to improve the reputation of your business and increase your online profile right from the start.
SMALL BUSINESS
chartattack.com

How to Bring your Business to the Next Level

There are many ways to bring your business to the next level. But you can focusing on marketing and sales as those are the most important things in a business. Every company has marketing and sales as they are crucial to a company’s success. Marketing is about getting your message across whether that be by advertising or social media. Sales is about converting people into customers by providing a service or product they need.
ECONOMY
uci.edu

What is the AI Awakening and How Will It Affect Your Business?

On October 5, 2021, Director of the Center for Digital Transformation Vijay Gurbaxani invited Stanford Professor and Director of the Stanford Digital Economy Lab Erik Brynjolfsson to speak on the topic “The AI Awakening: What It Means for Productivity and Business Performance.” Brynjolfsson’s research focuses on the effects of IT on strategy, productivity, performance, digital commerce and intangible assets.
TECHNOLOGY
Financial-Planning.com

How to retain your business, and your sanity, when leaving your firm

Being fired from your firm of 15 years for a violation of company policy and losing access to your $150 million book of business. Becoming the target of an intimidation and smear campaign crafted to drive you out of the industry, and your community, nine months later as you work to establish your new firm a half-mile away.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Idea#Blue Umbrella
Middletown Press

How to Grow Your Business With Intention

So many entrepreneurs find themselves reacting to the growth of their businesses — so much so that some even regret growing in the first place. I am passionate about helping entrepreneurs grow with intention through business-building frameworks to avoid that unwanted future. What do I mean by business building? It’s...
ECONOMY
prescottenews.com

How to Research Your Business Plan

No matter how eager you are to launch your business based on that winning idea you have in your head, writing a thorough business plan is a must on your path to entrepreneurship. Not only will you be expected to present a strong business plan to potential lenders and investors...
SMALL BUSINESS
cobizmag.com

How to do an annual risk assessment for your business

Risk is fundamental in managing a successful business. Of course, companies should work to avoid risks, but in today’s corporate world, risks are rampant, multifaceted, and profoundly interrelated. Companies should create risk assessment processes that are practical, logical, and easily maintained. A well-organized annual risk assessment tool accounts for the...
ECONOMY
muncievoice.com

How Outsourcing Can Help Grow Your Business

At its most basic, outsourcing refers to assigning some of your business operations to another organization. This organization may be local, or it may be overseas. If the organization is located within the same country, it is called onshoring, while working with an international organization is called offshoring. The organization may also be a large corporation or a single independent contractor.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
success.com

The Riches Are in the Micro-Niches: How to Grow Your Business by Narrowing Your Focus

This week on the SUCCESS Line I talk to Jake, an entrepreneur and coach I have watched with admiration for years. For the last five years, Jake has been building a business that has experienced remarkable growth. However, he feels as though he is hitting his head against the ceiling in terms of scaling. He wants to grow and reach more people, but he has no idea how.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

How to Tell If You Are Really Moving Forward in Your Business

Being a business owner is full of ups and downs. Some days you wake up ready to conquer the world, and other days you may wonder if you are really making any progress at all. One month your sales are through the roof, and then you have a lull in sales that makes you wonder if your business will make it. Throw in a little bit of anxiety and decision fatigue, and it can make it really difficult to decide what to do next. So today, I want to share with you three things that you can do to not only help your business gain some forward momentum, but also help you and your team members feel and see the results.
SMALL BUSINESS
k2radio.com

How Pathfinder FCU Can Help Your Small Business Succeed

If you're a small business owner who would like to work with a credit union that understands your unique needs and offers great rates, friendly service, and financial education that can help you succeed, Pathfinder Federal Credit Union is here to help — both on Small Business Saturday and year-round.
CASPER, WY
rismedia.com

How to Manage Negative Online Reviews for Your Real Estate Business

Online reviews are essential for today’s real estate professionals. Whether you are a lone agent or you run an entire brokerage, your reputation and those of your agents are imperative to your day-to-day business. In fact, these reviews can affect not just gaining new leads and clients, but the relationships with your existing clients.
REAL ESTATE
ksl.com

How to grow your small business with a mobile app

(Odua Images/Shutterstock.com) — Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes. This story is sponsored by AppsTango. You may have wondered if apps for small businesses are a good investment. However, any marketer worth their salt knows the best way to reach customers is to be present wherever your customers frequent. And more...
SMALL BUSINESS
twollow.com

How To Get The Right Cyber Security Services For Your Business

Cyber security is certainly one of the most significant things that every single business needs to think about these days. After all, you cannot just leave things up to chance and hope for the best, because basically everyone’s business faces one type of threat or another, and your goal is to stay properly protected from those. To put things simply, this means that you will need to get cyber security services for your business so that you are completely certain that you are safe from the threats that you are facing.
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

How utilizing could-based time tracking could enhance your business

This article was contributed by David Right, SAP professional and consultant. Enterprise software company, SAP, has launched SuccessFactors, a cloud-based time-tracking functionality that enhances the software’s attendance and time management efficacy significantly. This new functionality enhances the attendance and time management efficacy of SAP SuccessFactors significantly. The time tracking functionality fits perfectly with the preceding Employee Central Attendance and Time features that enable businesses to manage and track time in the cloud. Nonetheless, there is a lot more to discuss regarding this functionality, so continue reading to explore SAP SuccessFactors cloud-based time tracking functionality.
SOFTWARE
24/7 Wall St.

This Car Brand Has the Worst Dealers in America

Car sales began to explode this year, but there are many challenges — mostly lack of inventory due to a shortage of chips used in cars. Despite the challenges, satisfaction with the sales experience at the dealership is unchanged from last year, according to J.D. Power. Not all dealers perform well, however, and the brand […]
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy