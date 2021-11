The all-new Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City serves as a big screen reboot of the iconic video game franchise, this time actually sticking to the elements of the series that fans have come to know and love over the past twenty years. Despite the commercial success of Paul W.S. Anderson's six feature films (which grossed over $1.2 billion combined at the global box office), a desire to see something at least somewhat close to the games has been a fan wish for years now. With the new film that reality is here, and with the extensive amount of games that have been made in the series then the potential for sequels to this movie are already there. So what do the cast and crew of Welcome to Raccoon City think of the prospect?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO