'Caligula's coffee table', 2,000-year-old artifact found in NYC apartment

“The Smile,” a new mixed-use development by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), immediately stands out from its East Harlem surroundings. Its metallic facade curves away from the street slightly in the center to create the grin-like shape that gives it its name. Hosting a nursing school on the ground level, it’s also home to a mix of standard and affordable apartments, unusual for a building designed by such a high-profile firm. On the rooftop, residents get to enjoy some serious perks of living in the building, including a movie theater, swimming pool, and hot tubs. But five of the apartments in The Smile are getting even more attention than the rest of the building thanks to a suite of modular robotic furniture that raises and lowers from the ceiling on demand.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO