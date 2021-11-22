ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

'Caligula's coffee table', 2,000-year-old artifact found in NYC apartment

By ZACHARY ROGERS
Fox11online.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK CITY (TND) — It's a priceless Roman mosaic dated back to almost 2,000 years ago, but for the last 50 years, it was apparently being used as a coffee table in a New York City apartment. Italian marble expert and author Dario Del Bufalo stumbled across the...

fox11online.com

Comments / 0

Related
dornob.com

BIG’s NYC “Smile” Features Robotic Shape-Shifting Studio Apartments

“The Smile,” a new mixed-use development by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), immediately stands out from its East Harlem surroundings. Its metallic facade curves away from the street slightly in the center to create the grin-like shape that gives it its name. Hosting a nursing school on the ground level, it’s also home to a mix of standard and affordable apartments, unusual for a building designed by such a high-profile firm. On the rooftop, residents get to enjoy some serious perks of living in the building, including a movie theater, swimming pool, and hot tubs. But five of the apartments in The Smile are getting even more attention than the rest of the building thanks to a suite of modular robotic furniture that raises and lowers from the ceiling on demand.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Washington

2 Bodies Found in NYC Apartment After Tenant Below Reports Horror in Her Ceiling

New York City police made a gruesome discovery over the weekend after a woman reported maggots falling from her apartment ceiling. Officers were called Saturday to the building on Creston Avenue in the Fordham section of the Bronx. That's where they found badly decomposed bodies of a 40-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman in the apartment above Luz Beriguete.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caligula
openculture.com

Elegant 2,000-Year-Old Roman Shoe Found in a Well

When the Romans pushed their way north into the German provinces, they built (circa 90 AD) The Saalburg, a fort that protected the boundary between the Roman Empire and the Germanic tribal territories. At its peak, 2,000 people lived in the fort and the attached village. It remained active until around 260 AD.
APPAREL
Cleveland Jewish News

Rare, 2,000-year old silver coin found in the City of David

A 2,000-year-old silver coin experts believe may have been minted by a Temple priest was recently found in Jerusalem by an 11-year-old Israeli girl. Liel Krotokop came across the coin while helping sift archaeological debris from the excavation of the Pilgrimage Road in the City of David national park. One...
SCIENCE
CBS News

Caligula's Gardens

The gardens of the Roman Emperor Caligula have been discovered and excavated, and some of the most remarkable finds are now on display for the first time. Anderson Cooper reports, Sunday.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Table#Artifact#New York City#60 Minutes#Roman#Italian#Cbs#The New York Times#Fioatti
ana-white.com

Chunky square coffee table

We decided it was time to upgrade our coffee table situation. We absolutely love the chunky series Ana White has, and can't wait for the other pieces to be released. This great easy build basically took about a morning to complete. Special walnut with espresso accents. Happy build8ng!
FOOD & DRINKS
Only In Pennsylvania

Marvel At More Than 2,000 Year Old Artifacts At The New Pompeii Exhibit At The Carnegie Science Center In Pittsburgh

History can ignite our imagination. While reading a good history book can certainly help us quench our thirst for learning more about a certain event or period in time, nothing can really compare to getting an up-close look at one-of-a-kind artifacts that really bring an event to life. If you’re fascinated by Pompeii’s tragic history, you’ll definitely want to plan a visit to the Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Secret NYC

These 10 NYC Spots Go ALL-OUT With Holiday Decor

There’s no time of year quite like this in New York City…. And one of the best ways to get in a festive mood is completely immersing yourself in all of the gorgeous decor around town! From restaurants, to lighting displays, to hotels, these NYC locales are the perfect places to get in the holiday spirit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Secretly Flew on a Commercial Airline from New York

The Sussexes made a brief but eventful trip to New York City this month, when Prince Harry celebrated Veterans Day by handing out medals aboard the warship Intrepid, and Meghan Markle stopped by Ellen DeGeneres’s show to talk about motherhood and hint about who she stays in touch with from the royal family. But unlike their last NYC trip—from after which the couple flew back to California via private jet, after attending an event that was partially about climate action—the Duke and Duchess did something surprising this time: They reportedly snuck aboard a commercial flight for their return trip.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Design Taxi

Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
MUSIC
crossroadstoday.com

Jill Biden pays tribute to one of America’s most iconic first ladies

(CNN) — As the season changed from summer to fall, first lady Jill Biden has found a spot to sit outside at the White House to grade her students’ essays. “On these cool afternoons, I like to go to the Jackie Kennedy garden,” Biden said Thursday night at a gala to honor the 60th anniversary of the White House Historical Association.
U.S. POLITICS
sanpedrotoday.com

I Tried to Help a Homeless man; This is What Happened

While parking my car behind the hospital on 7th Street, I noticed an older man sitting on the curb with his belongings spilling onto the street. The man said hello and we began to talk; he had been living there for two weeks. I asked how he ended up here, and he started to cry. He told me about his wife dying in his arms. He was 72 years old and had low vision, maybe blind. His stories were clear but repetitive and, at times, completely inappropriate. He kept saying he wanted to get back to Los Angeles. I asked if he wanted shelter; he said yes. I told him I knew there were beds available in the shelters on Beacon Street.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy