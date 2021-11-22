ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Cross 'Livid' That Sanctions, Frozen Aid Stoking Afghan Crisis

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (Reuters) - A senior Red Cross official said he was furious that sanctions and donor freezes are cutting off basic services in Afghanistan, and he called on donors to find creative ways to prevent a "massive humanitarian crisis". Humanitarian workers say that U.N. and unilateral sanctions on the...

americanmilitarynews.com

Islamic State expanding to nearly all Afghan provinces, Taliban unable to control, warns UN envoy

The UN envoy to Afghanistan on Wednesday said that the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group now appears present in nearly all Afghan provinces and “increasingly active”. Briefing on the Afghanistan situation following the Taliban’s takeover, Deborah Lyons, UN special representative for Afghanistan, told the UN Security Council that the Taliban “appears to rely heavily on extra-judicial detentions and killings” in its response against suspected Islamic State-Khorasan members.
WORLD
AFP

Taliban regime won't 'interfere' in other countries' affairs: PM

The Taliban co-founder and now prime minister of Afghanistan Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund pledged Saturday that his government will "not interfere" in other countries' internal affairs, and urged international charities to continue offering aid to the war-ravaged country. "We ask all the international charity organisations to not withhold their aid and to help our exhausted nation... so that the problems of the people could be solved," Hassan said in his speech, insisting that the problems facing the country were the result of the previous governments.
MIDDLE EAST
kfgo.com

Norway urges support for U.N. fund to aid Afghans

OSLO (Reuters) – Norway on Tuesday urged other countries to contribute to a United Nations fund by providing cash directly to Afghans so they can survive the winter, its foreign minister told Reuters. With the Afghan economy “imploding”, the United Nations set up the fund last month to provide direct...
CHARITIES
Shore News Network

Taliban Asks Congress To End US Sanctions, Release Afghan Assets

Taliban officials asked Congress to end U.S. sanctions and to free up Afghan assets, the Associated Press reported Wednesday. Afghan citizens are being deprived of civil services in the health and education sectors because officials can’t access the access, Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said, according to the AP. The Taliban seized power of the country in mid-August as U.S. forces withdrew from Kabul.
FOREIGN POLICY
pbs.org

Aid groups struggle to continue humanitarian aid for starving, injured Afghans

Jane is a Beirut-based special correspondent for the NewsHour, reporting from across the Middle East, Africa and beyond. Reporting highlights include front-line dispatches from the war against ISIS in Iraq, an up-close look at Houthi-controlled Yemen, and reports on the war and famine in South Sudan. Areas of particular interest are the ongoing cold war between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East, Islamist groups around the world, and US foreign policy.
CHARITIES
dallassun.com

Amid humanitarian crisis, Red Cross to continue provide aid to Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 23 (ANI): Amid the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is expected to continue to provide humanitarian aid to Islamic Emirate. Sputnik News citing a Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid reported on Tuesday that ICRC Director of Operations Dominik Stillhart said during...
CHARITIES
Reuters

Taliban to purge 'people of bad character' from ranks

KABUL/PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Taliban have formed a commission to purge "people of bad character" from their ranks to protect Afghanistan's reputation, the group said on Tuesday, in the latest sign it is trying to change from an insurgency into a regular government. The Taliban operated as...
WORLD
NBC News

Afghans facing hunger crisis after Taliban takeover

Afghans facing hunger crisis after Taliban takeover
MIDDLE EAST
