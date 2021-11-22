Tulsa International Airport talks record number of holiday travelers

TULSA, Okla. — The good old days of getting from your car to the gate in around 30 minutes at Tulsa International Airport is over, at least for the upcoming holiday season.

The airport expects holiday travel to still be ten percent less than what it was in 2019 before the pandemic, but at the same time, the airport is serving more nonstop destinations than ever before. That means more passengers are flying out at some of the busiest times of day, TIA Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Pierini said.

“You need to get here ninety minutes before your flight, two hours if you plan to shop or eat in the terminal,” Pierini said.

Just like during the summer travel season, holiday air travel is expected to rebound for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is still expected to be one of the busiest travel days in America both in the air and on the ground.

“There’s a lot going on. More is going on, and it’s a very good thing for Tulsa and the airport,” Pierini said. “But that also means you’re going to need to give yourself more time to get checked in, get through security, and get to the gate.”

Pierini said those who are concerned about crowd size should always give themselves as much time as they need to help get them from their cars to the gate. The early morning chunk of departure times between 4:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. is expected to be the busiest section of time with the most people trying to get through the TSA security checkpoint, but the 90 minute request is being asked of all passengers regardless of when they are flying out.

Monday, the Federal government’s vaccine mandate for Transportation Security Administration workers came due. While major airports across the country in cities like Washington D.C., New York, and Los Angeles are reporting their staff is mostly vaccinated, there are still questions about how agents in midwestern and southern states will respond to it.

So far Pierini said there have been no reports of issues with staffing at TIA’s security checkpoint, and the airport has not been warned non-mandate compliance would create a staffing issue for Tulsa.

Just this year, Tulsa International Airport added Breeze Airways with nonstop flights to Tampa, New Orleans, and San Antonio. American Airlines added service to Washington Reagan National (DCA), a second daily nonstop flight to Los Angeles (LAX), Austin, and Miami. Allegiant Air also added Phoenix Mesa and Austin service. It will also add nonstop service to Sarasota, Florida in mid-December just in time for Christmas travel.

