The Mobile County Board of Education recently voted to approve bids for the first two of five stadiums approved by the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS), WKRG reported. LeFlore and Vigor high schools will each get new stadiums, including concession stands, lockers and artificial turf, at costs of $5,497,771 and $5,038,882, respectively. MCPSS also released the plans for the LeFlore and Vigor stadiums. LeFlore’s is to seat approximately 4,000 people, and Vigor’s is to seat approximately 3,500. They are to be built by August 2022. The other schools in the system to get new stadiums are B.C Rain, Davidson and Williamson high schools.

MOBILE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO