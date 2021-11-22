As I Am’s Curl Color Boldly Transformed and Defined My Hair

Despite the fact that I'm a makeup artist, I struggle with hair. Friends, family, and clients assume that both skills come as a package deal. But, unfortunately for me, that's not true. I'm simply hair challenged. After 26 years of struggling with my thin mop, I’ve learned how to blow dry my fine hair with volume and my life will never be the same. If you too battle with super fine hair, yet have always longed for the big and voluminous blowouts you see on Instagram, then heed my hard-won advice to up your hair game. These tips have helped me so much, hopefully they'll help you too.

HAIR CARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO