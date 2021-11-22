As I Am’s Curl Color Boldly Transformed and Defined My Hair

Since her original entrée into the music scene back in 2013, Lorde has never been one to fit the pop star status-quo. More often than not, the Grammy award-winning artist takes bold steps out of the box when it comes to her beauty and fashion moments. She’s worn purple lipstick, and witchy, out-of-control curls, and renaissance-era inspired crowns. Her most recent red carpet appearance also had a unique, striking effect. On Wednesday November 17, Lorde stepped on to the red carpet looking stunning and statuesque in a strapless apricot pleated Dior gown for the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala. While she kept her makeup look minimal with peachy eye shadow, strong brows, and light lipgloss, it was her choice of hairstyle that really grabbed all the attention.
