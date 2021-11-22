ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

School District of the City of York moves online ahead of Thanksgiving break

By Bryan Munoz
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tgS9V_0d4HbRkO00

York, Pa. (WHTM) — The classrooms might be empty, but school is still in session as thousands of York City school students shift to remote learning for the next three days.

“The sole purpose for doing this was safety and to deep clean every space in the building, high traffic areas, low traffic areas as well,” said Dr. Andrea Berry, superintendent of School of District for the City of York.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

York City Superintendent Dr. Andrea Berry says the decision was tough, but providing students with a safe environment when they return was just as important.

“We cannot delay teaching and learning but what we can do is make a more comfortable situation,” Dr. Berry said.

New hurdle for COVID-19 home testing — the holiday season

Dr. Berry says she’s sympathetic to parents’ concerns.

“I have to go to work. How am I supposed to do what I need to do when the kids are supposed to be at school? It’s costing me to take off to be with my kids,” Dr. Berry said.

While the reaction was mixed, this made the most sense especially with COVID cases expected to spike between now and Thanksgiving,

“We knew that there was going to be a lot of traveling going on and not that we were trying to give time for travel we were trying to be considerate of the elderly and different situations where pre-existing conditions exist,” Dr. Berry said.

HOLIDAYS IN CENTRAL Pa. on abc27.com

For now, her students and her staff are top of mind.

“As we look at the overall health and health of the learning community, it was the right thing to do,” she added.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Local Lancaster County church gives back for 26th year

LANCASTER Pa. (WHTM) — The work started early. “So, everything was prepped yesterday but everything got in the ovens at 6 o’clock this morning,” said Sandra Forbes, outreach director for Ebenezer Baptist Church. Even before most of us were awake this morning, these unsung heroes were hard at work at Ebenezer Baptist Church continuing an […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Home, PA
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
York, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Weather#City Of York#Whtm#School Of District#Covid#Nexstar Media Inc
abc27 News

Christmas tree arrives at State Capitol Building

HARRISBURG Pa. (WHTM) — The State Capitol Christmas tree arrived on Wednesday. The 20-foot Douglas Fir arrived in the Main Rotunda and is from Crystal Spring Tree Farm in Lehighton, Carbon County. “This is one of the most well-known trees in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Pa. Department of General Services spokesperson Troy Thompson. ” […]
LEHIGHTON, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy