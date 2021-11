90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem is in the news again after her ex-best friend Jojo spoke out against her to fans. Jojo revealed she’s no longer close with Deem because of what she says was her bad behavior as a friend, and those who thought Angela would not clap back in some way haven't been paying attention. After a period of silence, Deem spoke out about her former friend and had some bold accusations to make regarding Jojo and her time on the TLC series.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO