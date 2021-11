When I first read the story by Ron Chimelis on the front page of the Sunday Republican, “Racism is today’s enemy for Vietnam combat vet,” about how Springfield’s own Vietnam veteran and past Veteran of the Year Eugene “Genie” Brice was treated in the parking lot of Big Y in East Longmeadow I was disgusted, angry and concerned for my friend. The disgusting racial and anti-disability encounter he experienced from a spiteful and rude woman who parked too close to his van in a handicap parking space was not only disrespectful but insensitive and just plain wrong and immoral.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO