Two things at this point are true: 1.) Derek Carr has been around for a long time as a starting quarterback, and 2.) Derek Carr doesn’t win that much. If those statement really don’t compute all that well for you, you’re not alone. The number of quarterbacks who have earned as much of a runway as a starting quarterback in the National Football League is little when you also factor in how much those quarterbacks have won or lost. Somehow Carr has put together a much longer-than-average career in spite of the greater results.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO