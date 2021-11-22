ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Another Mako Stations Sale Closes

By Adam Jacobson
Radio Business Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was the third transaction to involve a “unique” group...

www.rbr.com

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

ANOMUS Private Round Closes with Uber-Subscribed Sales

Anomus has been a well-anticipated project that has gained much attention over the last few months. Today Anomus is announcing the closure of its private sale round with a very successful and promising oversubscription. The oversubscription was well anticipated by the team; which is due to the project’s hype which,...
BUSINESS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Sale of KFNS appears to be close

Randy Markel pulled KFNS out of bankruptcy six years ago when he returned the once-prominent all-sports radio station to the local airwaves. Before Markel came to the rescue, 590 AM had fallen into chaos of epic proportions, culminating with a fistfight at the station between a broadcaster and the man running the operation, sending one to a hospital and the other to jail. The wild saga included a format change to “guy talk” and the rebranding of KFNS as “590 The Man,” as well as sister station KXFN (1380 AM) moving from sports to female-oriented programming and calling itself “1380 The Woman.”
ECONOMY
Radio Business Report

Mako Completes Sale of Monterey Bay LPTV Permits

In early July, a special group of low-power television station permits were put up for sale by a Texas-based company that didn’t wish to build them by their rather unique deadline of 2023. Several buyers stepped forward, and now one of them — a 50/50 partnership between Steven Rubin and...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mako Communications
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Shoppers Wary as Retailers Ready Return of Black Friday

PLEASANTON (KPIX) — Bay Area shoppers spent Thanksgiving at home as major retailers did not open their stores on the holiday and opinions were mixed about whether they would return to malls on Black Friday, given COVID concerns and recent smash-and-grab thefts. “I’m going to wake up at 4 a.m., go shopping. Anything that’s open I’m just going to go shopping,” said Christy Brown. “I’ve never gone Black Friday shopping so I think it would be really fun to try it out.” Brown was at Key Mercer Sports Park along with others looking to enjoy the outdoors before their Thanksgiving meal. Others...
RETAIL
vegas24seven.com

Station Casinos Las Vegas Cyber Sale

Up to $25 Dining Credit Per Day (select outlets) Valet and Parking is always FREE at all our properties. ** See terms and conditions for details. Green Valley Ranch Cyber Sale Up to 40% off Room Rates. Book 2 nights minimum by December 4th, 2021 to reserve your stay by...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
therealdeal.com

Another huge Two Bridges project is for sale

With the legal question over plans for Two Bridges apartment towers settled, developers are cashing in their chips. The Starrett Corporation is looking to sell the development site for its planned 700-foot-tall project for around $100 million, a source with knowledge of the company’s plans told The Real Deal. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
Radio Business Report

Audacy Shares Dip To New 2021 Low

Just days after President/CEO David Field snapped up more shares of his company’s stock, Audacy Inc. stock on Wednesday continued its month-long downturn. As the clock struck 2pm Eastern, AUD was down to a price last seen in late December 2020.
STOCKS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Another Fargo business set to close up shop

(Fargo, ND) -- Another staple in the Fargo-Moorhead community's restaurant scene is set to close up shop later this week. The South Fargo Famous Dave's, which is located off 45th street south and known for some of the best BBQ in the area, posted a letter on it's door saying the last day of operations will be this upcoming Friday, November 26th.
FARGO, ND
wiltonbulletin.com

Sale closed in Bloomfield $65,000 for a condominium

A seller has sold a 806-square-foot condominium built in 1967 located on 1079 Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford County. The deed was signed on October 27, 2021. The $65,000 purchase price works out to $81 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and one bath. Additional units have recently...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Sale closed in Bristol $210,000 for a two-bedroom home

A 1,201-square-foot house built in 1942 has changed hands. The property located on 517 South Street in Hartford County was sold on October 28, 2021 for $210,000, or $175 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a garage. The unit sits on a 13,939 square-foot lot.
BRISTOL, CT
Radio Business Report

Drive Time Metrics Earns Its Fifth U.S. Patent

Drive Time Metrics is celebrating the expansion of its patent portfolio with the issuance on November 9 of its fifth patent. The company is now in possession of US Patent Number 11,171,792: METHOD AND SYSTEM FOR MEDIA, ADVERTISING AND/OR IN VEHICLE CONTENT MONITORING — covering what consumers are listening to or viewing in their vehicles.
CARS
Radio Business Report

Emmis Moves Forward With Buyback Effort

On October 28, RBR+TVBR first reported that the company founded and led by Jeff Smulyan had earmarked as much as $5.2 million to invest in a long-awaited stock repurchase initiative — one intended to take up to two million Class A Emmis Communications shares out of public hands. The stock...
STOCKS
wiltonbulletin.com

Sale closed in Bloomfield $186,000 for a three-bedroom home

The property located on 25 Ivory Road in Hartford County was sold on October 20, 2021. The $186,000 purchase price works out to $141 per square foot. The house built in 1992 has an interior space of 1,315 square feet. The property features three bedrooms and two baths. It sits on a 17,424 square-foot lot.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Radio Business Report

The Sports Video Group Summit Is On. SSL Is In

NEW YORK — With vendors saying no to Amsterdam in two weeks, others are saying yes to the Big Apple, as TE1 and TE2 DSP engines and remote production products from Solid State Logic (SSL) will be among the wares on display at the Sports Video Group (SVG) Summit. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Radio Business Report

With IBC2021 ‘Yes’ Negated, Digital Nirvana Moves Forward

With the number of high-profile companies withdrawing from in-person expo booth experiences at IBC2021 in Amsterdam, set for December 3-6, Digital Nirvana had confirmed that it is staying the course and will move ahead with a display highlighting its broadcast captioning and metadata generation products. At IBC2021, Digital Nirvana was...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy