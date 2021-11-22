Another Mako Stations Sale Closes

Randy Markel pulled KFNS out of bankruptcy six years ago when he returned the once-prominent all-sports radio station to the local airwaves. Before Markel came to the rescue, 590 AM had fallen into chaos of epic proportions, culminating with a fistfight at the station between a broadcaster and the man running the operation, sending one to a hospital and the other to jail. The wild saga included a format change to “guy talk” and the rebranding of KFNS as “590 The Man,” as well as sister station KXFN (1380 AM) moving from sports to female-oriented programming and calling itself “1380 The Woman.”
Comments / 0