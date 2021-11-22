A Big Week at TV, Once Again, For a Big Retailer

The Walt Disney Co. is planning to turbocharge its content spending in its fiscal 2022 calendar year, which began Oct.1.
According to the company’s annual report, which was filed with the SEC Wednesday afternoon, Disney plans to spend approximately $33 billion on content over the next year, inclusive of its streaming programming, linear programming, and sports content.
That is an $8 billion increase from fiscal 2021, when the company says it spent approximately $25 billion on content.
“The increase is driven by higher spend to support our DTC expansion and generally assumes no significant disruptions to production due to COVID-19,” the company wrote...
Comments / 0