ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Review: Lady Gaga owns stylish and satirical 'House of Gucci' with high-heeled star swagger

By Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RMgz9_0d4HZQrP00

Lady Gaga again owns the big screen in the true-life drama “ House of Gucci ,” though this time it’s not a pop star that’s born but instead one of soapy greatness.

Like Joan Collins and Susan Lucci before her, Gaga’s a one-woman showcase of cunning delight in the star-studded “Gucci” (★★★ out of four; rated R; in theaters), which follows love, rampant betrayal and a brazen murder plot through three decades of the iconic fashion house . One can totally take director Ridley Scott’s satire and everyone in it seriously, though it’s way more enjoyable to sit back and let the couture camp wash over you.

“Gucci” begins in 1978 with Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga), a young Italian woman working for her dad’s trucking company, hitting up a Milanese disco. Going for a drink, she finds Maurizio Gucci ( Adam Driver ) behind the bar, a bespectacled and bookish guy she’s attracted to – even more so when she learns his name. However, Maurizio would rather study law than get involved in his family’s world-renowned fashion house, run by his ailing father Rodolfo (Jeremy Irons) and personable uncle Aldo (Al Pacino).

Holiday movie preview: 10 new films you can’t miss, from 'West Side Story' to new 'Spider-Man'

The awkward Maurizio falls in love and wants to get married to Patrizia but his dad thinks she’s a gold digger, which leads to Rodolfo cutting off his son's wealth and Maurizio working for Patrizia’s father. After they get hitched, the movie becomes a fashionably modern “Macbeth”: The Gucci company is going through a rocky time, with Aldo commercializing the brand, and Patrizia manipulates Maurizio back into the family fold to a point where both wield a considerable amount of power. Maurizio gradually embraces his wolfish business side and Patrizia gets pushed aside – and consequently confides in a call-in TV psychic (Salma Hayek) – as the story veers from darkly comic to ultimately tragic.

Scott creates an extremely stylish world of runways, ostentatious estates and stunning costumes for his various characters. And his actors are a colorful bunch in a bring-your-own-accent situation. At one point, Irons looks like he’s been slathered in horror movie makeup, Pacino balances playful and raging sides as the personable Aldo, and an unrecognizable Jared Leto – who’s there somewhere underneath a ton of prosthetics – is a blast to watch as Aldo’s mercurial son Paolo.

Oscars 2022: Could it be Lady Gaga vs. Halle Berry vying for best actress this year?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i7lZJ_0d4HZQrP00
Paolo Gucci (Jared Leto) envisions himself as a fashion designer though no one in his family takes him seriously in "House of Gucci." FABIO LOVINO

A wannabe fashion designer with some of the movie’s best lines (“I want to soar like a pigeon”), Paolo’s treated like the family’s resident idiot yet Leto also gives him a lovable-loser quality amid his various double-crossing relatives. Leto and Pacino trying to out-ham each other is a salty joy to behold.

As Maurizio, Driver’s extremely solid playing it mostly straight to Gaga's high-heeled force of nature. Her Patrizia has quite the character arc, seemingly marrying for love (though what’s not clear is if she was always playing the long game) and then trying to be a puppet master until her chicanery backfires. Gaga also understands what kind of movie she’s in, biting into lines like “It’s time to take out the trash” with delicious gusto, flipping out about fake handbags and getting her jealous hackles up on the ski slopes when Maurizio’s childhood friend (Camille Cottin) comes back into his life.

“House of Gucci” clocks in at two hours at 37 minutes and for the most part moves at a good pace, though does tend to plod when Gaga’s not on screen and the plot turns to Maurizio’s business dealings as Gucci competes with rival fashion houses for fresh talent. (Reeve Carney has a nice albeit quick turn as Tom Ford.) There are also some on-the-nose needle drops (George Michael’s “Faith” playing at Maurizio and Patrizia’s church wedding is a tad much) and those seeking Oscar-ready earnestness might not get the film’s cheeky commitment to mixing old-school “Dynasty” melodrama with “Succession”-esque wit.

But be warned, fellow best actress contenders: The power of Gaga is undeniable as she rules “House of Gucci” with powerful panache and addictive swagger.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Review: Lady Gaga owns stylish and satirical 'House of Gucci' with high-heeled star swagger

Comments / 1

Related
Vogue

Lady Gaga’s Latest Attention-Grabbing Look? A Micro-Fringe

Since bursting into the pop music scene in 2008, Lady Gaga has consistently proven that she can pull off a range of daring hairstyles. From an elaborate silver and turquoise mane, controversially adorned with meat, to a perfectly coiffed beehive fit for a queen, the British Vogue cover star’s imagination knows no bounds when it comes to serving looks. And the latest? An audacious ’90s micro-fringe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Here's What Critics Are Saying About Lady Gaga's 'House of Gucci' Performance

Lady Gaga could be gunning for another Academy Award with her upcoming film House of Gucci, if early reaction from fans and critics is any indication. The pop superstar stars as Patrizia Reggiani in the biographical crime drama opposite Adam Driver, who portrays Reggiani's ex-husband and Italian fashion house mogul Maurizio Gucci. Early reactions from critics who've seen the film -- including Rolling Stone's David Fear, who tweeted, "It is absolutely criminal how good of an actress Gaga is" -- could point to more awards in her future. Gaga won her first Oscar in 2018 for best original song alongside her co-writers of the Billboard Hot 100-topping Bradley Cooper duet "Shallow" from A Star Is Born; she was also nominated for best actress that year.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Lucci
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Jeremy Irons
Person
Patrizia Reggiani
Person
Camille Cottin
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Reeve Carney
Person
Maurizio Gucci
Esquire

Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, and Lady Gaga Went Appropriately Gucci for the House of Gucci Premiere

The stars delivered some very solid (and very Gucci) looks on the red carpet at the London premiere of House of Gucci, the Ridley Scott-directed, high-stakes fashion film that takes a deep dive into the history of, well, the house of Gucci. Gracing the red carpet at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square were Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, and more—all of whom dressed in fits that didn’t disappoint.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Flashed Her Fishnet Tights In A Sheer Purple Gown On The Red Carpet—Her 'House Of Gucci' Premiere Look Is Unreal!

Lady Gaga pulled out all the stops for the London premiere of her highly-anticipated House of Gucci movie on Tuesday, November 9th, as she sashayed onto the red carpet in a show-stopping sheer purple gown fresh from the Gucci Pre-Fall 2022 collection. We really do mean fresh – it was hot off the runway, as it only made its debut during last week’s Love Parade show in Los Angeles!
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion House#Fashion Runways#Italian#Milanese#West Side Story
The Independent

House of Gucci: Salma Hayek recalls ‘mortifying’ experience of filming mud bath scene with Lady Gaga

Salma Hayek has reflected on the scene she struggled with the most when filming House of Gucci.The actor plays Pina Auriemma in the new film, a friend and confidant of Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani – the woman convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband and former head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci.During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Hayek explained that she was set to shoot a scene in a spa with Gaga in which their characters share a mud bath.“I’ve never done a mud bath – which, by the way,...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Lady Gaga Goes Red Hot in Versace for ‘House of Gucci’ Milan Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga is continuing her hot streak — literally — of fashion-forward red carpet style for the “House of Gucci” press tour. The singer-actress led the way at the Milan premiere for the upcoming murder drama in a custom red gown by Versace that featured a corset top with lace-up detailing and a form-fitting skirt with a high thigh slit on the left. She wore matching red platform pumps, jewelry by Tiffany & Co. and styled her hair in a half-updo. The star’s makeup was a bold, smokey eye and finished with a nude...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Makes a Stunning Arrival in Sheer Purple Gown With 8-Inch Heels at ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

For tonight’s “House of Gucci” premiere in London, Lady Gaga opted for a stunning purple Gucci Love Parade dress that debuted on Hollywood Boulevard in LA last week. The singer and actress hit the red carpet in typical Gaga fashion, making waves while posing expertly in a Gucci spring 2022 look. She wore a vibrant purple silk chiffon cape gown with nude see-through panels and crystal details, black fishnet stockings and black gloves with crystal details. For shoes, the 35-year-old star donned a pair of her tried-and-true, signature platform booties. The black faux leather Pleaser Flamingo-1020 style came with gems covering the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HuffingtonPost

Jared Leto Says 'House Of Gucci' Role Had Him 'Snorting Lines Of Arrabbiata Sauce'

Jared Leto went to some, um, questionable lengths to prepare for his role in “House of Gucci.”. The Oscar winner stars as designer Paolo Gucci in the crime drama, which explores the Gucci dynasty and opens in theaters Friday. In an interview with i-D magazine published this week, the actor explained how he did a “deep dive” into the character once shooting began. And, in his words, he went well beyond standard method acting techniques.
BEAUTY & FASHION
floydct.com

Lady Gaga channelled 'pain' into House of Gucci

Lady Gaga used her "pain" from being raped to drive her 'House of Gucci' performance. The 35-year-old star - who revealed earlier this year she was sexually assaulted by a music producer when she was 19 - portrays Patrizia Reggiani, who ordered a hit on fashion heir ex-husband Maurizio Gucci in the new film and she immersed herself in the feelings stemming from the worst experiences of her life to give her character the right voice.
BEAUTY & FASHION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

303K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy