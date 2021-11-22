ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Making Progress | Cindy Davis |

By Cindy Davis on
kolafm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiger Woods seems to be on the mend following a car crash earlier this year that...

www.kolafm.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson BURNED by his own sister after Tiger Woods tweet

Phil Mickelson has been shut down by his own sister Tina following his most recent tweet to Tiger Woods. Mickelson tweeted a message about his arch rival Woods upon seeing the 15-time major champion take to Twitter at the weekend with a video of his golf swing. Woods' video went...
GOLF
editorials24.com

Thomas Wells dead at 46

FORMER X-Factor star Thomas Wells has died aged 46, his devastated family has announced. Wells’ shock death came earlier this month following an accident while working at his job at a tire manufacturing plant in Oklahoma, his wife of 17-years told TMZ. 1. Thomas Wells was 46. According to the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
boxingnewsandviews.com

Boxing Beauty Grabs Attention At Lopez vs Kambosos

The Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr. fight for much of 2021 went into utter oblivion. Rescheduled date after rescheduled date due to the world situation. That said — pragmatically looking at it all in all — now the dust has settled — with a sense of measure in what transpired in the end — it was worth the wait and patience.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Backstage Details On Dominik Mysterio Making Progress In WWE

Dominik Mysterio was a guest on WWE Producer D-Von Dudley’s Table Talk podcast and discussed his run in the company so far. D-Von said the following:. “I had a couple of your [Dominik Mysterio] matches as a producer, when it was you and your dad versus The Usos and I thought it was an amazing job that you did that night, especially hanging with a tag team like The Usos. I mean, good God. You talking about getting thrown right into the mix? You got thrown right into it and the great thing about it is yes, you were out there with your father, but a lot of people don’t understand, once you tag in, your father’s on the outside. He can’t come in and guide you so you have to hold your own and my friend, my hat is off to you, you held your own. Congratulations on that and I was so happy at the end of that match because again, you guys made me look good, you know? Vince [McMahon] looked at me and said, ‘Good job D-Von.’ I said, ‘Don’t thank me. Thank those guys. Those guys were in there working. Those guys did that, not me. I’m done, I’m retired.’ Congratulations on that.”
WWE
The Spun

NASCAR Star Has Brutally Honest Admission On Michael Jordan

Legendary Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan has a very commanding presence, both on and off the basketball court. In recent years, Jordan has gotten involved in other sports, namely NASCAR. The NBA Hall of Famer is part owner of 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by Denny Hamlin. The NASCAR team...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Top RAW Superstar Spotted Wearing The Bloodline Shirt At WWE Live Event

RAW Superstar Kevin Owens came out sporting “The Bloodline” t-shirt during Saturday’s WWE Supershow at Roanoke, Virginia. According to a fan at the arena, Owens sat ringside during the WWE Championship match between champion Big E and Bobby Lashley, and did the “New Day Rocks” clap while wearing a Roman Reigns shirt. Owens has been in a rivalry with Big E over the past few weeks on RAW.
WWE
kolafm.com

Blast off! | Vic Slick |

‘Good Morning America’ co-host Michael Strahan will be the next celeb to blast off in Jeff Bezo’s ‘Blue Origin’. Strahan made the announcement this morning on GMA. Strahan is also co-host of Fox’s NFL Sunday & former Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants. Check out video below.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Field Level Media

Tiger Woods back at driving range: ‘Making progress’

Tiger Woods on Sunday shared a three-second video clip of himself hitting golf balls for the first time since his February car crash. “Making progress,” was the caption on the video posted to Woods’ social media accounts, the first official update of his condition since April. In the video he...
GOLF
Henry County Daily Herald

Tiger Woods back at driving range: 'Making progress'

Tiger Woods on Sunday shared a three-second video clip of himself hitting golf balls for the first time since his February car crash. "Making progress," was the caption on the video posted to Woods' social media accounts, the first official update of his condition since April. In the video he...
GOLF
Gwinnett Daily Post

Tiger Woods back at driving range: 'Making progress'

Tiger Woods on Sunday shared a three-second video clip of himself hitting golf balls for the first time since his February car crash. "Making progress," was the caption on the video posted to Woods' social media accounts, the first official update of his condition since April. In the video he...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy