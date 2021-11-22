ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘House Of Gucci’ Review: Lady Gaga Scores A Hit In Ridley Scott’s Juicy Drama About Dysfunctional Iconic Fashion Family

By Pete Hammond
Deadline
 4 days ago

House of Gucci isn’t even 82-year-old director Ridley Scott’s first movie this fall. His underrated The Last Duel had that distinction, but this sometimes overloaded and overlong but nonetheless highly entertaining saga spanning three decades in the life of the infamous Italian fashion empire delivers the goods, especially with a top-drawer...

deadline.com

Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
Vulture

Lady Gaga’s Method Approach to House of Gucci Fooled Even Ridley Scott

Lady Gaga and Jared Leto were nowhere to be found. According to director Ridley Scott, neither of the Oscar-winning stars of his lush biographical drama House of Gucci ever bothered setting foot on set once principal photography began in Rome at the end of February. Instead, they showed up completely in character — Gaga radiating diffidence as Patrizia Reggiani, the ambitious Italian socialite convicted of hiring assassins to murder her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, in 1995, and Leto under pounds of prosthetic makeup and a bald cap as the luxury label’s passionate, personally conflicted vice-president, Paolo Gucci. The two remained in full gucch both on and off the set for the duration of the two-and-a-half-month shoot.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HuffingtonPost

Jared Leto Says 'House Of Gucci' Role Had Him 'Snorting Lines Of Arrabbiata Sauce'

Jared Leto went to some, um, questionable lengths to prepare for his role in “House of Gucci.”. The Oscar winner stars as designer Paolo Gucci in the crime drama, which explores the Gucci dynasty and opens in theaters Friday. In an interview with i-D magazine published this week, the actor explained how he did a “deep dive” into the character once shooting began. And, in his words, he went well beyond standard method acting techniques.
BEAUTY & FASHION
imdb.com

House Of Gucci Review: Lady Gaga Does Her Best Dracula Voice In Ridley Scott's Wicked Satire Of The Rich And Clueless

It's Lifestyles of the Rich and Clueless in Ridley Scott's "House of Gucci," an odd duck of a film that wants to serve you both a scrumptious gourmet meal and greasy fast food in the same bite. There's a wobbly, unbalanced quality to the entire thing, as Scott and company try to make something akin to a prestige drama cosplaying as a trashy soap opera. And yet it's hard not to have fun with everything on display here — all the glitz, all the glam, all the bad accents.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Jeremy Irons
Person
Patrizia Reggiani
Person
Jack Huston
Person
Camille Cottin
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Reeve Carney
Person
Guccio Gucci
The New Yorker

“House of Gucci,” Reviewed: Lady Gaga Steals a Style-Challenged Yarn of the Fashion World

Start with the accents. Ridley Scott’s new movie, “House of Gucci,” is about one of Italy’s most notable and notorious fashion families, but it is an English-language movie starring an extraordinary cast of American and British actors—Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, and Jack Huston—who speak in heavily Italian-accented English. This decision renders the movie ridiculous from the start, like a Monty Python parody of the fashion world. It serves no dramatic purpose whatsoever, but it does serve a significant commercial and industrial one: it turns the acting into stunt acting, exposing the exceptional exertion required of the performers in navigating the dialogue’s game of phonic hopscotch. It’s a verbal variety of Oscar bait, an elocutionary version of wrestling the bear, the effortful stunt business that won Leonardo DiCaprio an Oscar for “The Revenant.” The trickery may attract awards, but it does the actors of “House of Gucci” no favors.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
floydct.com

Lady Gaga channelled 'pain' into House of Gucci

Lady Gaga used her "pain" from being raped to drive her 'House of Gucci' performance. The 35-year-old star - who revealed earlier this year she was sexually assaulted by a music producer when she was 19 - portrays Patrizia Reggiani, who ordered a hit on fashion heir ex-husband Maurizio Gucci in the new film and she immersed herself in the feelings stemming from the worst experiences of her life to give her character the right voice.
BEAUTY & FASHION
digg.com

Is Ridley Scott's 'House Of Gucci' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Since the release of the first photos from the filming of "House of Gucci," the internet has been eagerly awaiting the film's release. Trailers promised gorgeous fashion, outrageous Italian accents and family drama— which is a lot for one movie to handle along with, you know, plot. So is "House...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Of Gucci#Italian#The House
amtrib.com

AT THE MOVIES: Ridley Scott's House of Gucci is a delightfully over-the-top enterprise

Ridley Scott is not the first name that comes to my mind when I think of filmmakers who indulge in campy material. After all, what in films like Body of Lies or Exodus: Gods and Kings suggested goofy fun? But then I remember scenes like the infamous Cameron Diaz windshield scene in The Counselor or the playful sexual undercurrent of the "I'll do the fingering" scene from Alien: Covenant. Scott won't inject these elements into every movie he does, but when a film calls for it, he's still capable of reveling in the ludicrous. That's a talent put to very good use on the crime drama House of Gucci, which is full of accents as grandiose as the real-life story they inhabit.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Sir Ridley Scott and Lady Gaga had 'good marriage' on House of Gucci set

Sir Ridley Scott had a "very good marriage" working with Lady Gaga on 'House of Gucci'. The 83-year-old filmmaker was very impressed by the 'Poker Face' singer's work ethic and thinks the 35-year-old star - who plays Patrizia Reggiani - has made a much better transition to working in movies than other people with her musical background have.
MUSIC
reviewjournal.com

Lady Gaga on sinking into her ‘House of Gucci’ role

Lady Gaga, late afternoon in Los Angeles, was talking about life vs. movies. She made it clear that after her shows in Vegas, her life is not lounging in Gucci. “You don’t want to know what I wear,” she teased and then filled in the blank: “It’s party sweats, baby!”
CELEBRITIES
hot1061.com

‘HOUSE OF GUCCI’ DIALECT COACH DRAGS LADY GAGA’S ACCENT

Apparently, a dialect coach who worked with Lady Gaga on her highly anticipated Ridley Scott film, House of Gucci isn’t much of a little monster. The dialect coach has admitted that she feels Gaga did not get the Italian accent down perfectly for her role as Patrizia Reggiani. Francesca De...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Behind Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Transformation With Her Makeup and Hair Team

Makeup artist Sarah Tanno and hair stylist Frederic Aspiras are the masterminds behind some of Lady Gaga’s most iconic looks. From the bubblegum pink “Rain on Me” wig and alienesque design to the “The Color of the Pomegranates”-inspired creations for Gaga’s “911” music video, Tanno and Aspiras have been working in tandem at the Haus of Gaga (the name Gaga uses to describe her creative team) for years. But “House of Gucci,” in theaters now, provided them their biggest challenge yet — they needed to strip away the public persona of Gaga and have audiences only see Patrizia Reggiani. Director Ridley Scott...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WSVN-TV

‘House of Gucci’ stars dish on juicy high-fashion murder tale

Sex, money, power, greed, betrayal. Throw in some stale donuts, and it’s an average day at the Deco office. It also describes the plot of “House of Gucci.” Deco caught up with the stars of this real-life story about how fashion and passion turned into murder. Jared Leto (as Paolo...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

It May Be the House of Gucci, but Gaga Is Versace's Leading Lady in This Ultrasexy Dress

Lady Gaga has ever so appropriately continued to wear Gucci throughout her House of Gucci press tour to get us hyped up for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in the upcoming Ridley Scott film. But sometimes a woman just needs a little Versace in her life, as proven by this spectacular laced satin corset gown. Gaga chose the look, inspired by details from the spring/summer 1995 collection, for the Milan premiere, showing off its every angle in her usual theatrical poses.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
weisradio.com

Ridley Scott responds to Patrizia Reggiani’s ‘House of Gucci’ criticism

(NOTE NATURE, LANGUAGE) Ridley Scott did not mince words when he finally broke his silence on Patrizia Reggiani‘s scathing criticism of his upcoming House of Gucci film. Reggiani, who is played by Lady Gaga in the movie, was famously convicted of arranging the murder of her ex-husband, Italian fashion heir Maurizio Gucci. In April, she publicly blasted the upcoming flick for “stealing the identity of a family to make a profit to increase the income of the Hollywood system.”
MOVIES
NBC News

Lady Gaga's role in 'House of Gucci' poised to spawn a multitude of memes

Father, son and a million memes. Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” which debuts Wednesday, has already created one of the most popular memes of the year, thanks to Lady Gaga's portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani. A line from the film, in which Gaga makes the sign of the cross while saying,...
MOVIES
Seattle Times

‘House of Gucci’ review: A mesmerizing Lady Gaga joins this enjoyably nutty family

“House of Gucci” is one of those movies that audiences will laugh at; not because it’s bad (it isn’t), not because it’s supposed to be funny (it isn’t, really, though I’m not sure anyone told Jared Leto that), but because most of its characters seem to function on a purely operatic level — it’s full of performances that the screen can barely hold. Director Ridley Scott slyly knows this, because everything about this movie is enormous: the opera music that punctuates many of the scenes, the ‘80s jewelry, the array of Italian accents, the running time. But all that bigness is part of the fun; this real-life soap opera, with Lady Gaga giving a mesmerizing performance at its center, is enjoyably nutty, and goes down wonderfully with popcorn.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

‘House of Gucci’ review: It’s Lady Gaga’s world, sweetie, we’re all just living in it [Grade: B+]

After spending a decade dominating the music industry and raking in Grammy after Grammy, Lady Gaga set her sights on Hollywood and rocked the film world with her performance in Bradley Cooper’s adaptation A Star is Born, a debut for which she nabbed a best actress nomination at the Academy Awards and winning one for original song. Now, three years later, Gaga returns to the silver screen once again in the star-studded House of Gucci, cementing her spot in among the rare crop of successful singers-turned actresses. Though the entire cast thoroughly understands their respective roles, it’s Lady Gaga’s sprawling performance as Patrizia that makes House of Gucci worth the watch.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

