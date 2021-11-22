‘House Of Gucci’ Review: Lady Gaga Scores A Hit In Ridley Scott’s Juicy Drama About Dysfunctional Iconic Fashion Family

Ridley Scott is not the first name that comes to my mind when I think of filmmakers who indulge in campy material. After all, what in films like Body of Lies or Exodus: Gods and Kings suggested goofy fun? But then I remember scenes like the infamous Cameron Diaz windshield scene in The Counselor or the playful sexual undercurrent of the "I'll do the fingering" scene from Alien: Covenant. Scott won't inject these elements into every movie he does, but when a film calls for it, he's still capable of reveling in the ludicrous. That's a talent put to very good use on the crime drama House of Gucci, which is full of accents as grandiose as the real-life story they inhabit.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO