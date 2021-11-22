M.I.T. COVID-19 model predicts surge in cases in coming months

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WTNH) — Connecticut could be in for a holiday COVID-19 wave if the scientists and researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are correct. They have been tracking and predicting COVID-19 information since the start of the pandemic, both nationally and by individual states.

Their modeling reveals active COVID positive cases peaking around Christmas in Connecticut, and the number of hospitalizations in the state going up to around 2,600 by mid-January. The predicted number of deaths here could go from almost 9,000 to around 12,000 by mid-January, too.

Hartford Healthcare physician Ulysses Wu does not see a wave that high.

“I do have the pessimistic feeling that it will continue to increase. Now I don’t think it will [increase] anywhere close to last year. I think the big difference is vaccinations and boosters,” explained Dr. Wu.

He urges people to wear a mask, get vaccinated, and if not vaccinated, to stay away from other people.

“I do have to say that we do have to return to a sense of normalcy people are vaccinated and you should be able to see family – vaccinated family would be preferable because I do think we need to get back to that.”

For more info, visit M.I.T’s interactive tracking website .

