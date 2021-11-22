44-year-old shot, killed in Kingston neighborhood identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — UPDATE: The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim who was shot and killed Monday afternoon in the Kingston neighborhood.

Matthew Alexander Gelpin, 44, of Adamsville, was shot and killed in the Kingston neighborhood of Birmingham Monday.

ORIGINAL: The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service reports a shooting claimed the life of one person Monday.

According to Chief Jackie Hicks with the BFRS a call of a person suffering from a gunshot wound in the 4300 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North came in around 3:41 p.m.

Upon arrival, first responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene. There is no other information available at this time.

