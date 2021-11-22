Halifax Humane Society's Pets of the Week for Nov. 25

Frankie is here because she’s tired of the negative image “Grumpy Cat” gives to she and her feline friends, she would like to introduce, “Giddy Kitty” as she is a very happy cat, indeed! Frankie is a 4-year-old, gray and white tabby, domestic shorthair. She came to the shelter as an owner surrender when her family could no longer take care of her and has been with us for about three weeks. She is an absolute cuddle cat and is very social. Frankie’s new owner will need to help her improve her health for the longest life possible. She will come with a dental waiver and an overweight pet waiver including a special diet so she can get back in shape very soon! Frankie comes with her vaccines, a voucher for a vet exam and a microchip.

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO