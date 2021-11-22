ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax Humane Society's Pets of the Week for Nov. 25

By Jarleene Almenas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree dogs and one cat have been featured as this week's Halifax Humane Society Adoptable Pets of the Week. The first dog is Lincoln, a 10-year-old terrier and American Staffordshire mix with a black and white coat. His adoption fee is $35. The second is Lucy,...

East Bay Times

East Bay pets of the week for Nov. 19

Hello friend, I’m Tessa! I’m looking for the perfect person to help me come out of my shell. I have a big heart and just need to be shown love and patience in a relaxed home. Having a social dog friend in the home would be a great way to help me boost my confidence. Since I’m timid I’d love to have someone with previous dog experience. All I need is a cozy spot on a loving lap, and I’ll be your bosom buddy for life. For more information, visit the Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society (BEBHS) online at berkeleyhumane.org.
ALAMEDA, CA
KRDO

KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Frankie is here because she’s tired of the negative image “Grumpy Cat” gives to she and her feline friends, she would like to introduce, “Giddy Kitty” as she is a very happy cat, indeed! Frankie is a 4-year-old, gray and white tabby, domestic shorthair. She came to the shelter as an owner surrender when her family could no longer take care of her and has been with us for about three weeks. She is an absolute cuddle cat and is very social. Frankie’s new owner will need to help her improve her health for the longest life possible. She will come with a dental waiver and an overweight pet waiver including a special diet so she can get back in shape very soon! Frankie comes with her vaccines, a voucher for a vet exam and a microchip.
Siouxland Humane Society’s ‘Paw and Claus’ is s-pet-acular this year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Humane Society partnered with professional photographers this holiday season to capture the perfect shots of Siouxlanders with their four-legged friends during their “Paws and Claus” event that began Thursday afternoon. People dont have to own a pet or even bring them to particpate, holiday...
Senior pet adoption month at Terre Haute Humane Society

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As colder weeks inch closer and closer, the Terre Haute Humane Society is helping keep animals safe. For cats, the shelter is giving away free cold weather community cat boxes. The month of November is senior pet adoption month. For local residents, that means you...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Pet’s of the Week: Meet Salem & Frankenweenie!

Looking to adopt or foster animals from the local shelter? Here are the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter pets of the week!. Spread the word to help these animals find their forever homes. MEET FRANKENWEENIE. Frankenweenie (48807166) is the smartest dog you may ever meet!. This boy knows how to...
Midlands Humane Society: Celebrate 'Senior Pet Month' this November and beyond

There are certain pets that get overlooked in a shelter. Among those on the list are senior pets. People looking to adopt a new pet may have concerns bringing an older pet into their homes and the care and costs it may entail. How can they possibly fall in love with an older pet only to have it with them just a few months or maybe a few years and then cross the “Rainbow Bridge?” These are all valid concerns.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Racine County Eye

Wisconsin Humane Society Featured Pet: “Charlotte”

Charlotte is a 4-year-old sweetheart who loves to fetch, go for walks, and cozying up for a good snuggle session. She would make the perfect addition to a loving home in time for Thanksgiving. Visit the Racine campus of the Wisconsin Humane Society today to meet Charlotte and see about adopting this heart-capturing pup.
WISCONSIN STATE
Capital Humane Society Using New Online Pet Adoption System

The Capital Humane Society is now using a new online system for adopting pets. Shelby Backus is the Director of Operations at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center and tells KLIN News potential pet owners will need to join a virtual line thorough Qless. “It’s kind of similar to what restaurants...
Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Sherry and I am about eight months old. I used to live in Berkshire, but I was what you would call a ‘stray’. I did not have a home. I just showed up on these nice people’s porch one day. They were good people and they...
BERKSHIRE, NY
Meet FOX21’s Pets of the Week: Annie and Toby!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Meet FOX21’s Pets of the Week, Annie and Toby! Annie and Toby are silky terrier mixes. They came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) as owner surrenders due to illness in their previous home. These two are brother and sister and the very best of friends, so […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Nov. 21

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. CASSIE, 5 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, neutered male. DARTH, 7 years, domestic longhair,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Humane Society plans 'Yappy Pawlidays'

EDWARDSVILLE – Metro East Humane Society has launched its annual holiday fundraising campaign, “Yappy Pawlidays,” with fee-waived Black Friday adoptions sponsored by Trouw Nutrition USA. To view adoptable animals available on Friday, Nov. 26, visit the MEHS facebook page facebook.com/metroeasthumanesociety or mehs.org/adoptables. The multifaceted fundraising event lets Metro East residents...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Pets of the Week at Pasadena Humane

Here are the Pets of the Week available for adoption at the Pasadena Humane this week:. Bella (A475748) is twelve years old and an absolute sweetie! She’s a calm dog who enjoys taking naps in our adoptions office, so we can tell she would be a great work-from-home companion. Bella enjoys being brushed, giving lots of kisses, and receiving ample ear and butt scratches. Bella would do best in a quiet home where she can be near her favorite people.
PASADENA, CA

