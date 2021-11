Stefan Ratchford has almost become part of the furniture at the Warrington Wolves since his move from the Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2012 Super League season. Wind the clock forward to 2021 and Ratchford has been granted a testimonial by the RFL for his decade-long service with the Wolves, but staying at one club for such a long time is often unheard of in the modern game.

RUGBY ・ 10 DAYS AGO