“Words are important, and how we use them is important.” – Moiraine Damodred. These words about words from The Wheel of Time have pierced me for over a week, leaving me in deep contemplation. In a world so dominated by false news and fake people, it’s a message that may have never been so poignant as it is today. Let’s keep this in mind, as the theme of words and the messages they contain resonates throughout “Shadow’s Waiting.”

